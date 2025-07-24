Past Masters: Nicolas Poussin

Through nature and image-making I keep discovering who I am. The more I grow older, the more these two things merge together. I’m a full-time landscape photographer mainly working in the forest of Fontainebleau, France.

Introduction

We celebrate the artworks and the artist, but we rarely celebrate his choices. Personal choices can lead us to devote time and tranquillity to art making, or not.

Choosing often seems like gambling on our future. It requires vision, character and determination, the same quality needed for art making.

The passing of time is the greatest motivator a person has to stay focused on making choices, without delaying them or wasting time, and to act upon them to best devote time doing what is most meaningful.