In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

I am a nature and abstract photographer from Barbados currently living in the US. My photography celebrates the beauty in simplicity. I seek to ignite the viewer’s sense of wonder most often through minimalist abstraction. With a less is more approach I aim to portray my unique view of the world. If I can entice the viewer to stop, ponder or simply admire for one second in this fast paced existence, then I have made work I can be proud of.

For Tara Workman a desire to acquire (another) new camera unexpectedly opened the door to creativity. What began as a hobby became serious, obsessive even; I think we all know that feeling. From varied monthly challenges, she gravitated towards the nature around her in the Pacific Northwest.

Photography offers Tara a space where she doesn’t have to follow the rules, in contrast to her profession as a family physician. She can experiment, simplify, and over time is learning to avoid the things that can stop photography being an uplifting, positive, experience. To keep it as a passion, a gift.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to do?

I grew up in Barbados and moved to the US in 2007. I was a late bloomer when it comes to photography. I’m a full-time family physician (GP), and my earlier hobbies were mostly related to sports and physical activities, e.g. golf/tennis/hiking. I never considered myself a creative person, but I always loved taking photos. Family and friends on holiday; snapping random photos on trips simply to create a collection of memories. If you told me back then that I would someday be interviewed about my photography, I would never have believed it.

How did photography come into your life? What were your early images of, or about?

Back in the day, I had this unproductive habit of buying new cameras. I say unproductive because I knew nothing about cameras or photography. I shot primarily with the automatic settings, but could somehow still rationalize why I needed a new one. When I mentioned to my husband that I found a new camera that I thought would be perfect for me to ‘grow into’, he said that if I wanted said camera, I should actually learn to use it. Admittedly, I couldn’t argue with this logic, and I immediately enrolled in a “Basics of Photography” class.

Once I learned how to use the camera, it unlocked a new obsession. Initially, I photographed EVERYTHING. I took the camera everywhere and set myself monthly challenges to focus on certain topics e.g. slow shutter, the color blue, bokeh and people. It was a great way to learn, and to learn to pay closer attention to the world around me. I live in the Pacific Northwest and over time I, like many in this area, gravitated towards nature as my main focus. All other hobbies took a back seat from then on, and the rest is history. In some ways, I suspect my husband regrets not letting me simply buy the new camera with no strings attached.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

My more recent style has been influenced the most by folks like TJ Thorne, Huibo Hou, Sarah Marino, Bruce Percy, and Alex Noriega, to name a few. They all have their own creative styles, but I think they’ve all influenced certain aspects of my own work.

Special mention to David Thompson, who has been an incredible mentor (He’d probably deny this, but it’s true). He’s been a grounding force in many ways but also helped me refine the knowledge I already had, and it really helped take my work to a new level.

There are also so many others that I enjoy outside of the nature genre, and it has encouraged me to branch out more in recent years and begin exploring other subjects as well.

Beth Buelow, Jerad Armijo - a hodgepodge of creative exploration

Stephanie Johnson - ICM

Tania Malkin and Carolyn Cheng - Aerial

Allan Schaller - Street photography

Angie McMonigal - Architecture

I’ve revisited the ‘why’ behind my photography often in recent years. I naturally tend to be a rule follower, but photography has been the one aspect of my life where I want to break all the rules. Tripods/previsualization/rule of thirds: it all makes me want to run in the opposite direction. I’m most inspired by those photographers who carve out their own way of photographing the world, and if you ask them all about technique, they’ll likely give you a wide range of answers. My personal goal is to embrace my unique take on the world, so that when I look back at my images, they feel like a true reflection of chapters in my life rather than photography trends. I also want to feel less encumbered by the constraints of making the most technically perfect image. For me, it more so boils down to whether the images make the viewer actually feel something. All easier said than done but it’s all a process, right?

Would you like to choose 2 or 3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you, or your experience of making them?

This first image will always be special because it was one of the first times I branched out of the usual landscape shapes and created something truly unexpected. It was taken on a trip to New Zealand, and we stopped on the side of the road in the middle of the day to check out a cluster of trees by a lake. I decided to play around with the ICM technique. I remember feeling like I’d just wasted time and space on the memory card taking photos I’d never use.

At home when reviewing the images, this one was by far my favorite of the trip. What I love most is that I was in one of the most popular places for landscape photography and I came away with an image that I could never have envisioned, created from a sense of play and without expectation. This is the feeling we all have when we first start a new hobby but often lose as we progress. This particular image bookmarks a turning point in my photography journey, and those serendipitous moments have now become the corner stone of my process.

With a full-time medical career it can be difficult to get out with the camera as often as I’d like. This forces me to make the most of opportunities as they come. Over the years I’ve had the most fun taking photos at our local dog park. My husband valiantly assumes the responsibility of tiring out the pups which allows me 30-60 mins of fun with the camera. I enjoy the randomness of the reflections which can change depending on time of day, weather and most importantly, how many dogs are splashing around in the water. And what keeps me coming back is that I always seem to find something new. Some of my favorite images were made here, and this one is from a recent collection of images where the colors and shapes take on a life of their own. I experimented with finding 3 images that seemingly fit together to create the panorama.

There are places you visit that resonate so deeply and will always feel like home. This is how I feel about the sand dunes of Death Valley National Park. I am drawn to its vastness and the unlimited compositional opportunities. I’m not one to look for the ‘perfect’ composition and then wait for the perfect light. I’d probably compare my method to a street photographer in the desert. It consists of wandering, observing, and taking advantage of the opportunities as the elements line up. I also enjoy removing elements like the sky or plants, abstracting away the context of size, time, and orientation in many instances.

Sand dunes are my ideal playground, giving unlimited creative opportunities and I may come away with up to 20 images to review from one day on the dunes. This current image is from my most recent visit. Taken in the throes of a sandstorm, I especially love the contrast of how peaceful this image feels knowing how chaotic it was as the sand whipped around in the wind while capturing the moment. In difficult conditions such as these, it feels like a well-earned reward to come away with a portfolio image.

How do you feel that your photography has evolved in recent years?

It’s been about 10 years now since I took that photography class and it has indeed been an interesting journey. Reflecting on it, I feel like things have come full circle in a lot of ways. In the beginning I took photos of things that caught my eye and had no real concept of the rules of composition, light etc. As I ’studied’ the craft I found myself emulating as one often does when learning, and I was influenced mainly by the communities on social media.

My “a-ha moment” came from realizing that the photographers I enjoyed the most were making unique images I hadn’t seen done before. I also discovered that the images that meant the most to me came from a sense of play without preconceived ideas. As time has gone on, I’ve found that I’m most productive when I’m open to what opportunities are available to me and the secret sauce truly is having fun. My most recent work has been a rediscovery of play and following my curiosity instead of the trends. It feels like I’m once again starting to reconnect with the eager photographer I was when I started.

With regard to style, I have a tendency to isolate areas of interest within a scene incorporating a minimalist feel. Most notably, there’s been an ever-growing love of creating abstract imagery. I find they lead to interesting and often unexpected viewer experiences. The feedback I get can highlight new perspectives of the image which I find quite rewarding.

A final key development, as mentioned previously, is that I’ve put more focus on fostering photographic opportunities and shedding things that could hinder the creative experience.

I know you enjoy travelling, but is there anywhere local that you keep being drawn back to?

As discussed previously, I have spent a lot of time at the dog park over the years, but another local area that I return to frequently is the Oregon coast. I find wandering the beach in the early mornings so good for the soul. It has been a staycation spot for us over the years, but I truly connected to this area photographically during the height of the pandemic when travel was limited. I made some of my most meaningful images there since it was a place I could roam freely without fear or anxiety. With a camera in hand the noise of the world around often disappears, and this was incredibly healing at that time.

Can you give readers a brief insight into your set up? This might be photographic equipment through to processing, but it’s good to hear which parts of the workflow especially interest you and where you feel you can make the most difference to the end result.

My goal these days is to photograph with as few limitations as possible and to spend more time in the field than on the computer processing. I have been actively reducing the gear I walk with; the tripod is usually the first on the chopping block.

I have 2 setups depending on the circumstances.

For dedicated photography trips, I carry the Sony A7rV with the Sony G Master 100-400mm and the G 24-105mm. In low light conditions, I will begrudgingly use the tripod.

For every day, spur of the moment, use or on family vacations, I now have the Sony RX100 VII. I am more frequently substituting my main camera for this tiny point and shoot, and I’ve been having a blast. It allows for quick clicks in most situations, not to mention my back is a lot happier. There are definitely trade-offs dealing with increased noise in low light, and far fewer bells and whistles, but overall, I’d say having the freedom it provides has been worth it.

I tend to treat photography as a solo venture, but I have a few close friends that I travel with. Once we find an area of interest, there’s an unspoken understanding that we’ll split up to wander around and meet up again later to debrief.

The wandering is my favorite part of the process. It’s the time where my mind has one singular focus; being open to whatever nature has in store on that day.

In the past after a trip, I would load the images as soon as possible and would process a few that day. These days it may take several weeks and a few outings before I even take the card out of the camera. I used to stress about the backlog of images, but a wise friend once told me, it forces you to be more selective in the images you do choose to process, therefore showcasing your best work. I’m choosing to believe he’s right.

Is it important to you that other people see your work in print? If so, how do you choose to print and present your pictures?

I rarely print my work. I know this may be taboo in many circles, but I’ve come to realize that it’s the making of the images that means the most to me. I enjoy the sharing and I’m incredibly pleased when my images resonate with others (especially those whose work I admire).

At the end of the day though, I already have a full time job and this is my passion. The moment I started to take things too seriously was the moment I lost my spark.

We all start off thinking that our photography is about place, subject, season… only at some point to realise that we are intrinsically part of it in what we respond to, and what we choose to show. What have you discovered about yourself through photography, or gained from it?

Photography is my happy place. For me it is the peace in the messy turmoil of life. When I have the camera in hand it’s like all the stressors disappear and I don’t think there are many other things in my life that have that effect. When I look at my images, I can only deduce that they are a reflection of elements in life that make me happiest. Simplicity, Color, whimsy, mystery, wonder. Location is secondary.

Images can be found on drives, vacation and not just dedicated photo outings as long as you’re open and curious. It has been such a gift to appreciate the world around me in a way I never had before. The best way I can describe it is, it’s as if my eyes were open but since photography I can finally see.

Hobbies have a way of sucking us in, and even something as apparently simple as sharing images online can begin to throw up hurdles. It stops being a relaxing activity; diverts our focus and time, edges into something more akin to work; and we can simply trip up over our own expectations of progress even before others come into the equation. Have you managed to find a path that works for you?

This is definitely something I had to actively work on. I went through a period of caring too much about what others thought, and it definitely hindered my creativity. I also put some unnecessary pressure on myself to ‘do something’ with my photography. I had this silly notion that the next step was obviously to make it into a business of some sort - workshops, prints etc. The more I contemplated the next steps the less I felt inclined to photograph, which defeated the purpose entirely.

I do feel it was important for me to explore all of these options to solidify what I ultimately want to get out of this journey. I have the luxury of pursuing a passion and keeping it separate from my career. I’ve realized (at least for now) it’s important for me to maintain those boundaries in order to continue to enjoy the process.

Where do you now look for inspiration, or draw motivation from?

I love to look at the images of other photographers. I still scroll social media regularly even if I’m not actively posting. It’s always a treat to come across a new image that stops me in my tracks. I’m especially motivated by photographers who’ve been at this for years and continue to push boundaries. It reminds me that there’s always a new image to be made, and your best images may still be yet to come as long as you keep clicking.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions, techniques or themes that you would like to explore further?

In recent months, I’ve found myself creating several small series’ of images, 3-5 in a set. No particular focus subject-wise or goal beforehand, but I’m enjoying the process of curating small cohesive bodies of work as I go along. Feels like a new unlock with how I present the images.

I have also been branching out from nature photography a bit. Taking the point and shoot around gives new opportunities to experiment with other subjects. The beauty of photography is that we can draw inspiration from so many dimensions. I plan to explore as many as I can.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have? Is it still a long list, or have you managed to moderate yourself moving onto the ‘next thing’?

In the past year I’ve gone back to playing golf and tennis, with photography interspersed where reasonably possible. I tend to go overboard with interests and hobbies, but I think I’ve finally found a better life balance. For now at least… until the next thing.

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional. Please include a link to their website or social media, as appropriate.

Any of the photographers listed previously would be worth diving into to but 2 additions that I think could use more attention would be Anna Morgan and Krista Mccuish. Both wonderful!

Thanks Tara. It will be god to see where your camera takes you next.

You can see more Tara’s photography at https://www.taraworkmanphoto.com/, and she may pop up every now and then on Instagram.

