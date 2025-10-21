As Long as I Can

Through nature and image-making I keep discovering who I am. The more I grow older, the more these two things merge together. I’m a full-time landscape photographer mainly working in the forest of Fontainebleau, France.

Meersburg is just a name on a list. A name on another list I wrote, approved by someone else, and photographed in my own way. These lists I keep making each year, which end up taking me to places I wasn’t destined to see, let alone photograph.

This list took me here, and so here I am, feeling the chilling wind from the old window nearby, blowing on my right arm as rain hits the outside pavement. That outside pavement I should walk on to get to the viewpoints I intend to photograph under glowing sunlight.

It is the third time I wrote Meersburg on the list, but the weather keeps defying me.