338
Inside this issue
As Long as I Can
The endurance of seeing
Francesco Carovillano
Through nature and image-making I keep discovering who I am. The more I grow older, the more these two things merge together.
I’m a full-time landscape photographer mainly working in the forest of Fontainebleau, France.
Meersburg is just a name on a list. Just a name on another list I wrote, approved by someone else, and photographed in my own way.
This list took me here, and so here I am, feeling the chilling wind from the old window nearby, blowing on my right arm as rain hits the outside pavement. That outside pavement I should walk on to get to the viewpoints I intend to photograph under glowing sunlight.
It is the third time I wrote Meersburg on the list, but the weather keeps defying me.