Landscape/nature photography has been one of my favorite hobbies for over 50 years. And like many photographers of my generation, I started out with film and a spare bathroom turned into a makeshift darkroom. But chemicals and I never really got along. Ditto for black-and-white. Which is why, when digital cameras and colorful ink-jet printers came on the scene, it was a no-brainer to switch.

franzgisinphotography.com

I am an Engineer and part-time amateur photographer. I practice photography as a hobby and in my free time. I consider myself a generalist photographer. I mostly take photos of where I live and the surrounding area (Calgary, Alberta). Occasionally, I take photos during my vacation travel. I always carry my camera and am ready to take any photographic opportunity as life and nature present themselves. I try to get creative and/or document unique views equally through my camera.

grnphotography.com

I am an amateur nature and landscape photographer based in the Scottish Highlands. My focus since 2018 has been to capture the beauty of our ancient Caledonian forest.

kennymuir.com

Tom Zimberoff is a classically-trained clarinetist who studied music at the University of Southern California before pivoting to photojournalism. Traveling the world, he’s shot many magazine covers and covered hundreds of historical and breaking news stories. His career literally took off when he stowed away aboard a helicopter carrying the military dictator of Panamá. With no time to think about the possibility of being invited to exit the aircraft before it landed, he was hoping for exclusive photos of the camera-shy ruler. It turned out to be his entrée to more than two decades of shooting for TIME magazine. Later, he shot advertising campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, the U.S. Navy, and Hollywood movie studios.

zimberoff.com