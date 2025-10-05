Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

A couple of months ago, my new photo book, Flowerscapes. A Bug’s Eye View was published. A book that - as the title reveals - is entirely dedicated to our wildflowers, photographed from ground level. It is clearly different from my previous photo books in several ways, but nonetheless, I believe it fits very well within my style and my vision of photography.

A couple of months ago, my new photo book, Flowerscapes. A Bug’s Eye View was published. A book that - as the title reveals - is entirely dedicated to our wildflowers, photographed from ground level.

I had been wondering before what an ant sees when it looks up while walking through a field of flowers? Or a ladybug that has just landed on a flower stalk? And I had been thinking how wonderful it would be to photograph wildflowers from such a bug's eye view! But until recently, this remained only a dream. Cameras and lenses — especially professional ones — were simply too large and bulky, and the minimum focusing distance was often at least several dozen centimetres. But when a long, narrow wide-angle macro lens (the Laowa Periprobe) that can be rotated 360 degrees appeared on the market, I suddenly saw a chance to make the dream a reality. The first results were promising, so I decided to put my other photography projects on hold for a while and devote myself entirely to capturing flowerscapes: flowers in their natural habitat, seen from ground level.

It marked the beginning of a personal journey of discovery through countless flower fields and other places where flowers grow, such as roadside verges, forests, dunes, and parks — mostly in my home country, the Netherlands and sometimes just across the border in Germany or Belgium. This also matched my desire as a photographer to work more locally and to reduce my environmental impact. Most destinations were within an hour’s reach, and in some cases, I could even get there on foot or by bike.