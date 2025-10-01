Subscribers Gallery

Charlotte Parkin Head of Marketing & Sub Editor for On Landscape. Dabble in digital photography, open water swimmer, cooking buff & yogi.





Following on from Tim’s article about Aspen (Populus tremuloides) in Issue 336, we’ve received a wide range of responses. The images explore the species from different perspectives — from detailed studies of bark and leaf to wider views showing aspen in its landscape.

Thank you to everyone who contributed; here’s a selection from the submissions. These submissions are ordered by date received, rather than alphabetically.

"I'm blown away by the responses from our call for Aspen photos. I've since heard from a few people who are working on projects about Aspen but also people who work in conservation who have told me some more about how they behave. Over the last week I've been outdoors in Glencoe looking for our own Aspen stands. They're only just starting to change colour but I thought I'd pop a couple of photographs at the end of this article to show some of what we have locally!" - Tim Parkin

Mike Jones

Sigfrido Zimmermann

Uwe Beutnagel

Christopher Palmer

Ian Meades

Adam Pierzchala

Paul Hetzel

Jan Glover

David Muiry

Charlie Judson

Beth Young

Martha Montiel

Adriana Benetti Longhini

Kenneth Muir

Tim Parkin