Subscribers Gallery

Aspen (Poplar Tremuloides)

Charlotte Parkin

Head of Marketing & Sub Editor for On Landscape. Dabble in digital photography, open water swimmer, cooking buff & yogi.



Following on from Tim’s article about Aspen (Populus tremuloides) in Issue 336, we’ve received a wide range of responses. The images explore the species from different perspectives — from detailed studies of bark and leaf to wider views showing aspen in its landscape.

Thank you to everyone who contributed; here’s a selection from the submissions. These submissions are ordered by date received, rather than alphabetically.

"I'm blown away by the responses from our call for Aspen photos. I've since heard from a few people who are working on projects about Aspen but also people who work in conservation who have told me some more about how they behave. Over the last week I've been outdoors in Glencoe looking for our own Aspen stands. They're only just starting to change colour but I thought I'd pop a couple of photographs at the end of this article to show some of what we have locally!" - Tim Parkin

Mike Jones

Peak in Colorado,
Gold Camp Road near Cheyenne Canyon in Pike National Forest

Waiting Out Winter,
Palmer Lake, Pike National Forest, Colorado, USA, March 25, after the leaves drop.

Early Colorado,
Pike National Forest near Palmer Lake, Colorado, Sept 14, 2025

Enjoying Summer

Enjoying Summer,
From Limbaugh Canyon, Pike National Forest, Colorado, USA, August 2023, before the leaves turn color.

Sigfrido Zimmermann

Aspen Clonal Group

Aspen Clonal Group,
Sequoia National Park, California, USA, 2020. This stand of aspens is found within a mixed conifer forest that includes Giant Sequoias (Sequoiadendron giganteum) in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Aspen Leaves On Snow

Aspen Leaves on Snow,
Sequoia National Park, California, USA, 2022. A mixture of seasons, with an early snowfall in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, made this scene possible.

Uwe Beutnagel

Uwe Beutnagel Buchner1 20240525 063 F1 4k

Roosevelt National Forest, Colorado, USA

Roosevelt National Forest, Colorado, Usa

Roosevelt National Forest, Colorado, USA

Uwe Beutnagel Buchner3 20240523 011 F1 4k

Roosevelt National Forest, Colorado, USA

Christopher Palmer

Chris Palmer Aspen Grove

Aspen Grove, Middlesex, UK

Chris Palmer Aspen Rhythmn

Aspen Rhythm, Middlesex, UK

Chris Palmer Aspen Saplings

Aspen Saplings, Middlesex, UK

Chris Palmer Aspen Tapestry

Aspen Tapestry, Middlesex, UK

Ian Meades

Along The Rio Hondo, Sangre De Cristo Mountains, New Mexico

Along The Rio Hondo, Sangre De Cristo Mountains, New Mexico

Ian Meades Bennington Lake

Bennington Lake, Foothills of the Blue Mountains, outside Walla Walla, Washington State.

Adam Pierzchala

Habitat

Habitat,
Aspen sapling protected from the elements in a rocky crevice.

Paul Hetzel

Aspen Grove, Eastern Sierras California

Aspen Grove, Eastern Sierras, California

Aspen Panorama Eastern Sierras Dxo Redo

Aspen Panorama, Eastern Sierras, California

Dancing Aspens Dxo Redo Luminosity 2025 Version

Dancing Aspens, Eastern Sierras, California

Jan Glover

Standing Tall, Park City, Utah, Usa

Standing Tall,
Park City, Utah, USA

Touched By Snow., Telluride, Colorado Usa

Touched by Snow.
Telluride, Colorado, USA

Track Through The Aspens, Park City, Utah, Usa

Track Through The Aspens,
Park City, Utah, USA

David Muiry

David Muiry Aspen Trunks,aspen,colorado

Aspen Trunks, Late Winter,
Castle Creek, near Aspen,
Colorado, USA

David Muiry Aspens, Oak And Peak, La Sal Mountains, Utah

Stunted Winter Aspens on Lava Flow,
Northern Arizona, USA

David Muiry Backlit Aspen,ridgway,colorado

Backlit Aspen, Last Dollar Road, San Juan,
Mountains, near Ridgway, Colorado, USA

David Muiry Bird's Nest,ridgway,colorado

Bird’s Nest, Last Dollar Road,
San Juan
Mountains, near Ridgway, Colorado, USA
Title note: Inspired by the architecture of
The National Stadium in Beijing, built for the 2008 Olympics

Charlie Judson

Charlie Judson Aspens In Winter Mono Basin Calif Usa

Aspens in Winter,
Mono Basin, California, USA

Charlie Judson Aspens Jarbidge Mtns Nevada Usa

Jarbidge Mountains, Nevada, USA

Ruby Mountasins, Nevada Usa

Ruby Mountains, Nevada, USA

Charlie Judson Stunted Winter Aspens On Lava Flow Northern Arizona Usa

Stunted Winter Aspens on Lava Flow,
Northern Arizona, USA

Beth Young

Foggy Aspen, Ruby Mountains

Foggy Aspen,
Ruby Mountains

Martha Montiel

Formation

Formation,
Driving home from a trip to Wyoming, I saw these roadside aspens. All perfectly straight and several layers deep. The formation and different sizes created depth. The youngest aspens in front are barely tall enough to make it.

Golden Echoes

Golden Echoes,
Dead aspen leaves floating on water with aspen trunks reflected as ghosts in the background.This image is inspired by Monet's Water Lilies. I loved the little water bubbles, too.

Peeking Through

Peeking Through, This image was captured during a small hike after I had been photographing water reflections. Nothing I loved. On my way back and as the sun was going down, I walked through a section of the trail where the aspens were red and orange. I loved the color of the leaves at this time of day. I love capturing images where I feel like I am peeking through and invading some sort of privacy. Martha Montiel

Reverence

Reverence,
I had never seen a fern turn shades of yellow during fall before. This image caught my attention as it seemed in my mind that the fern was paying reverence to the aspen trunks it was surrounding.

Adriana Benetti Longhini

Adriana Benetti Longhini Aosta Aspens

Aosta Aspens, Aosta, Italy,
These golden aspens were like a golden flame on a somewhat miserable day in northern Italy. I was visiting a waterfall in the area, and on my way down from the hike, I spotted a small group visible from a distance.

Kenneth Muir

Kenneth Muir Dsc09505 Edit

Populus Tremula in late summer at the riverside, Glen Affric.
The leaves typically turn a rich yellow in Autumn, but occasionally they can turn red due to the presence of anthocyanins.

Kenneth Muir Dsc09531 Edit

Populus Tremula in late summer at the riverside, Glen Affric.
The leaves typically turn a rich yellow in Autumn, but occasionally they can turn red due to the presence of anthocyanins

Kenneth Muir Dsc09713 Edit

Aspen in Autumn, Populus tremula at the edge of Loch Beinn a' Mheadhoin in Glen Affric.
Aspen trees are a favourite with beavers, and a licence has recently been granted for their reintroduction to the glen.

Kenneth Muir Krm0002 Edit

Aspen and Scots Pine,
Populus tremula in late summer at the riverside, Glen Affric.

Tim Parkin

Dsc9944 Hdr Pano

Below the three sisters in Glencoe is a stand of aspen hidden next to the river coe and below Gearr Aonach.

Dsc9961

The Lost Valley has just a few stand of aspen spread around the sides of the hanging valley.

Dsc9979

The biggest stand of aspen in the lost valley shown in more detail.



