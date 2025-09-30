Walking in the Shadow of Middle Earth

Since writing my first piece on Tolkien for On Landscape magazine (Tolkien’s Shire in Lord Of The Rings, April 23), I have embarked on many journeys abroad in pursuit of the landscapes that may have inspired the world of Middle-earth. What has become increasingly apparent over the years is the complex web of interpretations and perceptions that surround Tolkien's imagined geographies. As with many aspects of myth and history, there are contrasting beliefs and political nuances that often clash when attempting to anchor Tolkien's world to specific real-world locations.

Yet through it all, one truth remains clear to me: Tolkien's landscapes are a composite of imagination, memory, and genuine inspiration drawn from places he visited. This understanding continues to shape my approach as a photographer and storyteller.

One such example is my dear friend, who wrote a thoughtful and evocative piece on the Shire. The article, which even received recognition from Mensa, was criticised by some for not being sufficiently "factual." This amused me. As in so many areas of life, if one person’s interpretation differs from another’s, it is all too quickly dismissed.

His fascination with the Welsh language and the poetic resonance of town names like Ebbw Vale and Crickhowell reflects a deep connection to this part of the world. Nestled along the banks of the River Usk, Crickhowell is a sleepy, verdant town that could easily pass as a gateway to the Shire.

Years of research and heartfelt inquiry are brushed aside if they don’t align with dominant narratives. Yet Tolkien himself was no stranger to mixing reality with fantasy, and I believe this spirit should inform our search for his influences.

I remain convinced that Tolkien spent time in South Wales. As I noted in my earlier article, he holidayed in Brecon with a priest who took him and his brother away from Birmingham.

My long-standing goal has been to produce a book chronicling my decade-long journey following Tolkien's footsteps. And yet, even after ten years, I feel no closer to the end. Apart from Switzerland, there is little concrete proof that the places I visit truly inspired Tolkien's writings. But perhaps proof is beside the point. The journey itself, and the search for inspiration in landscapes both wild and tamed, is the heart of the story.

Seeking Mordor: Arrival in Misurina

When I decided to explore the Alps, I deliberately avoided the often-cited Lauterbrunnen Valley, widely accepted as the inspiration for Rivendell. Instead, I sought out something more elusive. My research led me toward Mordor—not the literal fiery wasteland, but the symbolic source of its desolation. There are strong arguments suggesting that the Battle of the Somme, where Tolkien served during World War I, shaped his vision of Mordor. The blackened skies and smokestacks of England's industrial Black Country may also have left their mark.