344
Inside this issue
Any Questions, with special guest Norman McCloskey
Episode Twenty Five
Norman McCloskey
Norman McCloskey has been photographing the landscape of Ireland, in particular, the south-west since 1992. Although he has travelled all over the world, it is the Irish landscape that he has a deep-rooted connection to and a passion for working in. Having studied photography and worked in the editorial side of the industry for 18 years, he opened his gallery in Kenmare in 2015 which has been a great success. His work now forms part of private collections all over the world and has a growing list of commercial and private commissioning clients.
Tim Parkin
Tim Parkin is a British landscape photographer, writer, and editor best known as the co-founder of On Landscape magazine, where he explores the art and practice of photographing the natural world. His work is thoughtful and carefully crafted, often focusing on subtle details and quiet moments in the landscape rather than dramatic vistas. Alongside his photography and writing, he co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, serves as a judge for other international competitions. Through all these projects, Parkin has become a respected and influential voice in contemporary landscape photography.
Mark Littlejohn
Mark Littlejohn is an outdoor photographer who lives on the edge of a beach in the desolate wastelands of the Highlands of Scotland. He takes photographs of anything unlucky enough to pass in front of his camera.
The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Joe Cornish (or Mark Littlejohn) and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.
In this episode, Tim Parkin and Mark Littlejohn talk to Norman McCloskey about his journey from sports photography to becoming a renowned landscape photographer in Ireland. He discusses the importance of authenticity in art, the challenges and successes of running his own gallery, and the significance of self-publishing his books. Norman emphasises the emotional connection to the landscape in his work and the unique approach he takes in his photography. He also reflects on the thriving gallery scene in Ireland compared to the UK and offers insights into the business side of photography.
Read more:
- An interview about Norman's Beara Peninsula body of work.
- An interview about his Kingdom Project.
- a review of his Park Light book
- and about his "Devil's Island" image.