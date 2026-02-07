End frame: Hashikui Rocks, Study 1, Kushimoto, Honshu, Japan, 2002 by Michael Kenna

I am an amateur photographer, living between Germany and Italy. I started to take pictures many years ago, but only in the last three years I have been focusing on landscape and nature photography. I like to keep an element of spontaneity in my pictures though I realize that the more I go on the more I plan what I want to reach.

Michael Kenna was one of the first photographers whose books I felt the need to buy, so that I could have his photographs at home and look at them whenever I wanted (The Internet was still not omnipresent in our lives back then).

Opening his books was always a small ritual for me; I still handle them like precious objects, because going through his photographs feels like traveling and almost taking a holiday.

I find that while his style is clear and consistent, the variety of his work is very big, so many photographs stands out for themselves.

I chose to write about Hashikui Rocks, Study 1 for End Frame because in my opinion it represents very well why I admire Kenna’s work.

At first glance, it is a very simple image – just some rocks and their reflection in the water. However, the more time you spend looking at it, the more facets you notice and the deeper the picture becomes.

For example, the line of the rocks could be interpreted as an electrocardiogram, maybe a seismogram. Or it could be read as a faraway landscape with some mountains and skyscrapers, a combination of silhouettes, some of which are man-made and others that have been created by nature over time. So I could state that this picture is a perfect subject to see how much one can project and read on a square piece of paper with just a few diﬀerent tones of grey disposed in a composition which is at the same time a clearly identifiable object but also could be quite abstract.