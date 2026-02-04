In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Feli Hansen is a passionate photographer with a deep love for nature, art, music, and the quiet rhythms of the outdoors. Living in Delft, near the Dutch coastline, she draws endless inspiration from the ever-changing waves, patterns, and light at the beach. Her photography reflects a calm appreciation for natural beauty and the moments of stillness found along the way.

What transpires when, instead of excluding human traces from your photographic compositions, you make them the subject matter? Feli Hansen’s Guilty Trashures caught my attention while reviewing the results of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards 2025. In the Project category, as runner-up, was a series of landscapes that bore a striking resemblance to natural landforms and elements. Only upon closer examination and reading the description did it become evident that these were, in fact, plastic. It was refreshing to observe not only a photographer choosing to draw attention to something that has become so commonplace that it is imperceptible to some, but also to witness the work receiving recognition on its merits. This project reminds me, in a positive way, of Mandy Barker’s work, and similarly, Feli Hansen has recognised that to engage the viewer, it is necessary to make something awful, aesthetic.

Looking through Feli’s Instagram feed, it was apparent that this was not all that we could feature here. While she has visited some of those tick-list locations (Iceland, the Lofoten Islands), her interpretations remain personal in their composition and style and draw on the time she has spent photographing the coastline close to home.

Tell us a little about yourself, Feli – where did you grow up, what early interests did you have, and what did you go on to do?

I was born in Hamburg, Germany. Due to my parents’ work, we moved several times in my first six years. From Germany to The Netherlands to Belgium and back to The Netherlands. Unfortunately, my dad passed away unexpectedly when I was four.

As a child, I loved being busy creating things, just like my mother and brother. It could be anything from drawing, painting, carpentry, sewing, cooking, or whatever. It's so satisfying when you make something yourself. I also enjoyed reading nature books and watching nature documentaries, besides sports like swimming, windsurfing, and playing tennis or just playing outside with friends.