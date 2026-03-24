End frame: Tree trunk with snow falling, The Code for Flowers. The Last Star to Shine. by Al Brydon

Alexander Caminada is a professional photographer based in the Cotswolds. While his early career focused on editorial and corporate commissions, he has always been deeply passionate about ecology and the wilderness. In recent years, he has shifted his focus toward landscapes, balancing this with his long-standing interest in portraiture and his exploration of experimental and abstract photography. With over four decades of experience, Alex continuously pushes creative boundaries, particularly in non-representational photography. His work challenges traditional views of landscape photography, moving beyond literal depiction to explore texture, light, and emotion. By embracing abstraction, he seeks to capture not just the appearance of a place but its deeper essence and atmosphere. His recent projects have focused on the River Severn and the hills and valleys near his home in Stroud, using unconventional techniques to reimagine the natural world in unexpected ways.

Do you have a favourite image that you would like to write an end frame on? We are always keen to get submissions, so please get in touch to discuss your idea. You can read all the previous end frame articles to get some ideas!

Writing for End Frame presented me with an immediate challenge. Should I go back in time to the images that inspired me to take up photography, or choose more contemporary ones from someone I currently admire? I had to consider my own work in this context, knowing that I rarely share anything older than a decade or so, because I feel that my life and my images have moved on. I imagine this is also true for other creatives. So, my choice of photograph is by someone whose work will be familiar to readers of On Landscape, someone who seems to be producing a steady flow of important work, without much concern for conforming to popular trends, though his IG following of 37k would probably suggest otherwise!

I’ve chosen Al Brydon’s image of a tree trunk with snow falling because it so vividly captures the themes running throughout his work. This image is part of his series 'The Code for Flowers. The Last Star to Shine'. His images, and this one in particular, evoke a sense of remoteness and solitude present in many of his photographs. He manages to create a picture that is both representative of a place, of objects, and of light while also making it instantly more abstract and ambiguous.