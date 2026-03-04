Joseph Heathcott is a writer, photographer, and educator based in New York, where he teaches at The New School and directs the Laboratory for Urban Spatial and Landscape Research. His work has been shown in many exhibits and juried art shows, most recently at the Museum of the City of New York, Museo Banco de México, Chicago Center for Photojournalism, and the Center for Landscape Studies at the University of Virginia. His photographs have been featured in publications such as Lens Culture, Platform, Urban Omnibus, Camera Obscura, and Bosporus Art Quarterly.

heathcott.nyc

Ken Fallu explores the stillness of nature through contemplative landscape photography. His work captures the subtle beauty of light and shadow - moments of truth rather than perfection.

kenfallu.com

In 2001, I made a decision to quit a career in finance to pursue my dream of travelling Africa in 4x4 Land cruiser. I have spent months in the African Wilderness looking for that unique photograph to showcase the rich variety of Wildlife and the beautiful Landscape that Africa has to offer.

peterdelaneyphotography.com

A grumpy old man who does not much like other people. Enjoys single-handed dingy sailing in summer and photography (especially in winter). I have been somewhat seriously playing with a camera for the last 15 years or so. My first camera was a plastic Rolleiflex knock off (Splendidflex) which used 127 film, which still lives (Dad gave it to me, aged about 10). My first action was to open the camera in broad daylight to see what film looked like. Not my best decision.