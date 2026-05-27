The Tortoise and the Hare

I’m a nature photographer residing in, and inspired by my home, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada. My photography is a direct extension and reflection of my own life experience. I strive to create an emotional equivalence between the human experience, and nature's subtleties and splendours. Through my work I want to convey a simple and powerful message - there is more to nature than what is viewed on the surface. We can discover deep metaphors that are mirrors into ourselves, as well as conduits to a deeper understanding of the world around us.

I’m so worried that I’m going to perfect [my] technique someday. I have to say its unfortunate how many of my pictures do depend upon some technical error. ~Sally Mann

Our approach to creativity is one of the most personal things we do. Once we begin to standardize how creativity should be conducted we lose what we seek. All ways are correct so long as the creator is gaining personal satisfaction from their work. Our creative journey is custom and there is no one road to that goal, because the goal is always moving. That is the joy, and also the tragedy of creativity. How I travel that road, and how you travel that road will be different. This is my road, and there is no map.

After several years being alive, I have been compelled to pay more attention to my personality. It’s very easy to make decisions that diverge from who you really are. It also takes time to understand how to best accommodate your personality within a chosen pursuit. I am a thoughtful person. I see emotions everywhere. To do so, I need to be silent and observant, not always an easy state to maintain. I prefer quiet and solitude over boisterous and crowded. I prefer simplicity over complexity. I prefer not to eliminate steps along the path to my goals. Moreover, I want to distil things down to their pure essence, to do things in a simple manner, to produce something real. Taking all of this into consideration, I have better aligned my photography to suit who I am. I love photography more than most things. If my love is to be pure, I want to approach photography as myself, with MY eyes and MY imagination. So, back to basics.