Kingsdale in The Yorkshire Dales

Tom Richardson I am a self taught photographer with a passion for B&W printing which has earned me many awards over the years including The Ilford Printer of The Year. I have also had prints hung in The Photographers Gallery in London and Ilford's Head office. Over the last few decades I have had many articles on photography and hill walking published. tomrichardsonlandscapephotography.com





These four shots are a small part of a larger collection of images taken in the limestone area around Kingsdale in The Yorkshire Dales, I try to visit the area at least twice per year and have been doing so for the best part of fifty years. I love many parts of the UK but this area especially resonates with my love of the Karst landscape and in particular when inclement weather and dramatic skies are present with all the mood they can produce.

It is that mood which I attempt to capture and ultimately try to produce in a print which replicates the same feeling I imagined at the time. Although sometimes the erratic is only a small part of the image I don't consider the resulting image as minimalistic simply an integral part of the whole scene.