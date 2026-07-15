Mist Opportunities

Julian Cartwright Julian Cartwright is a UK based, internationally published nature photographer. He spends much of his time exploring his local area on foot, photographing the landscape and the wildlife that calls it home. juliancartwrightphotography.mypixieset.com





Having just taken delivery of a new telephoto lens, I was keen to try it out on the hill where I live, Shropshire's Clee Hill. I was hoping to capture the Golden Plovers that over-winter on the exposed, open grassland that characterises the area. Unfortunately the birds were nowhere to be seen that morning.

However, the valley below me was bathed in a mist that at times seemed to be glowing under the blaze of the winter sun. I therefore enjoyed spending some time isolating and photographing distant scenes within the misty landscape. The pictures presented were all taken within a 20 minute period on the morning of New Year's Eve, 2025.