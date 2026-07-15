Scottish Photography Exhibition

Stephen Ball Stephen is an Edinburgh based multi-award-winning Scottish landscape photographer whose work captures the raw beauty and ever-changing light of Scotland's wild places.



Through years of exploring the Highlands, islands, forests and coastlines, he has developed a distinctive photographic style that combines dramatic natural light with thoughtful composition, producing images that celebrate Scotland's unique landscapes in every season. His work has received recognition through numerous photography awards and has been exhibited and published internationally. He also delivers photography talks to clubs around the UK. scotlandcaptured.com





Award-winning photographer Stephen Ball brings Scotland's wild beauty to life in a stunning new Edinburgh exhibition

Few places can rival Scotland for dramatic scenery. From mist-shrouded glens and towering mountain peaks to windswept coastlines and ever-changing skies, the country's landscapes have inspired generations of artists. This summer, visitors to Edinburgh have the opportunity to experience those remarkable scenes through the eyes of one of Scotland's most celebrated landscape photographers.

The new exhibition by photographer Stephen Ball presents more than 35 fine art images showcasing the country's diverse and breathtaking landscapes. Running at Ocean Terminal in Leith until 31 August, the free exhibition oﬀers an immersive visual journey across Scotland, revealing both its iconic locations and the hidden corners that often escape the attention of visitors.

Based in Edinburgh, Stephen has spent years exploring the Highlands, islands, forests and rugged coastlines, patiently waiting for those fleeting moments when light, weather and landscape combine to create something extraordinary. His photographs capture not only the grandeur of Scotland's scenery but also its quieter, more intimate moments – a shaft of golden sunrise breaking through mountain clouds, fresh snowfall transforming familiar hills, or stormy skies rolling across the coast.

For Stephen, every journey into Scotland's wild places oﬀers something unique.

"Scotland never presents the same landscape twice," he says. "Every journey into the hills or along the coast oﬀers something diﬀerent, whether it's a brief break in the clouds, fresh snowfall or the first light of dawn. My aim is to capture not just the scene, but the atmosphere and the emotions I felt in that moment, so others can share in the experience and appreciate the beauty of our country."

That philosophy is evident throughout the exhibition. Rather than simply documenting locations, his work conveys the emotion and atmosphere of each scene, inviting viewers to experience Scotland's constantly changing natural environment through carefully composed images that celebrate every season.

His distinctive style has earned recognition through numerous national and international photography awards, with his work exhibited and published around the world. Alongside his photographic career, Stephen also shares his knowledge through talks to photography clubs across the UK, inspiring others to develop their own appreciation for landscape photography.

Whether you're an experienced photographer, a lover of Scotland's outdoors, or simply someone who appreciates striking imagery, Scotland Captured oﬀers a compelling reminder of why Scotland continues to inspire artists from around the world.

Exhibition Information

Scotland Captured

Venue: Ocean Terminal, 2nd Floor, Leith, Edinburgh

Dates: 2 July – 31 August 2026

Opening Hours: 8.30am – 10.00pm daily

Admission: Free