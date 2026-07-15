Woodland Images

Tom Townsend I am a retired banker and have been a photo enthusiast for the past 50 years, first with 35mm film, then to medium format and finally a 4x5 view camera. I have since migrated completely to digital and have moved almost entirely to wandering in various woodlands. I live it Pennsylvania in the US about 90 minutes north of Philadelphia. instagram.com





I am a retired banker who has had a life-long passion for photography, first with film and now with digital cameras. It is hard for me to articulate what draws me to certain subjects. Light, patterns, contrasts, among others all play their part but many times the scene and possible image just “speak” to me. Whether it is people, street scenes, trees and running streams in the forest, or barns in snow covered fields, these scenes play out before me. There are days that I venture out with my camera hoping to “find something” worthwhile to photograph. But the most successful days I’ve had were when the images literally found me. I hope that you enjoy my images. Thank you for spending time with them.