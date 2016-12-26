Marks on Land

Matteo Natalucci I'm Born in 1993 in Osimo(AN) in the region of Marche in the center of Italy. Based in Rome where I'm studying at Scuola Romana di Fotografia and photo-retouching at Interno Grigio studio. I received an honourable mention in the Landscapes Category of IPA 2016. cargocollective.com





These four photographs were shot near where I live in the region Marche in Italy. I've been impressed by the line and the marks left by farmers in the period of autumn before planting vegetables for the winter; I took this pictures in a couple of weeks searching the best light and the best field with interesting line and curves.