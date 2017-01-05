on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

It Takes Two

Creatively Blending Ideas

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
colleen-miniuk-sperry

Colleen Miniuk-Sperry

Colleen Miniuk-Sperry fled the grey cubicle walls at Intel Corporation in 2007 to pursue a fulfilling full-time outdoor photography and writing career. Her credits include National Geographic calendars, Arizona Highways, AAA Highroads, National Parks Traveler, and a broad variety of other publications. She has served three times as an Artist-in-Residence with Acadia National Park.

cms-photo.com



Related posts:

  1. On Meaning in Photography
  2. Social Media versus Photography
  3. Artistic Style

It was 4:30 a. m. I could barely see through the fog, which appeared from a hazy combination of a dark, frosty night on a long, straight road and my standard early morning daze. As I sipped my steamy Earl Grey tea, the only thought crossing my mind at this indecent hour was, “Where should I photograph the sunrise?”

As I made my way to Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island in Maine, I had an hour and a half to ponder such a challenging question, one that offered seemingly countless right answers. I know the park intimately, like a mother knows her own child, having spent over 300 days in the past six years exploring her forests, mountains, and coasts (thanks to serving three stints as an artist-in-residence, leading multiple photography workshops, and spending as much personal time as possible there). Despite living in Arizona, Acadia feels like a second home to me. No matter where my wanderings lead me, the park never disappoints.

Another World



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL