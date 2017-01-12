Conference Exhibition

Charlotte Britton Head of Marketing & Sub Editor for On Landscape. Dabble in digital photography, watercolour painting & textile design.





Back in Issue 129, we published the images submitted into the Meeting of Minds Community Exhibition. In this issue, we are delighted to publish the PDF catalogue of this exhibition. (Click here to download).

During our Meeting of Minds Conference held at The Rheged Centre from the 18-20th November 2016, we ran a community exhibition. Each of the delegates was invited to submit an image into the exhibition which was to be exhibited in the Rheged’s main exhibition space. Fotospeed supported the venture and kindly printed and mounted each image on foamboard for us.

It was mentioned by a number of people at the conference to compile the images into a catalogue. So thanks for the ideas and hope you enjoy the read.