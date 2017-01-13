Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Matthew Pinner is one of Dorset’s leading landscape photographers. His work is varied and eclectic, preferring to capture nature in the early hours or morning when the weather is at its most beautiful. This includes, but is not limited to, weddings, landscapes, milky way photography and portraiture.

pinners-photography.co.uk

I have been taking photographs with various types of camera for 40 years and spent quite a lot of time learning monochrome darkroom techniques. I have attended a number of landscape workshops since 2010; these have certainly helped move my photography on, though whether in the right direction is for you to judge!

I started taking photos with my Grandad's camera as a child but I was never very satisfied with what came back from the printers. I started making pictures again in about 2001 when a friend introduced me to their slide scanner. Still trying to find my 'voice'. My photographic highlight was having a Highly Commended image in the 2009 Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

instagram.com

Sue is a self taught photographer and has gravitated from darkroom to digital with difficulty. She specialises in coastal photography so trees are a bit out of comfort zone, Sue is an experienced photographer (35 years) and is a Fellow of the RPS.

susanbrownphotography.co.uk