First Light Inspired Exhibition

You may remember that last summer we launched our permanent exhibition at the Joe Cornish Gallery. We've had some wonderful feedback and have been working hard behind the scenes to launch the next exhibition.

With the Meeting of Minds Conference, Christmas and a house move to plan for, it's been a juggling act for us, but with the support of Adam Richardson and Jo Rose, we are delighted to announce the date of the next exhibition at the Joe Cornish Gallery.

First Light Inspired Exhibition

Working with Adam and Jo, we wanted our second exhibition at the gallery to show what an influence Joe Cornish and the gallery have been on landscape photography in the UK. Going back through our featured photographers and other interviews (and talks at the conference), the common theme with a lot of photographers was who they drew inspiration from when they were defining their voice and style of photography.

Joe Cornish's book 'First Light' was one of the books that was cited many times over as an inspiration for those photographers' work, so it felt right to use this as a theme of the next exhibition.

Working with the team at the gallery we have curated an exhibition by photographers who have been featured in the magazine or who have been part of the conference, that have mentioned First Light as a direct influence.

Launch of Exhibition

The exhibition will launch on Saturday 4th March 2017 at 2pm and there will be a panel discussion with the exhibiting photographers, hosted by Joe Cornish and Tim Parkin at 3pm. Space is limited for the talk, so you'll need to book a spot, and we'll be opening this up for bookings in the next week or so.

Please do come along for the launch, meet Joe, the other photographers and some of your fellow subscribers. The launch for the last exhibition in July had 100 people visit us throughout the afternoon.

See the featured photographers below:

Julian Calverley

Matt Lethbridge

Read Matt's Featured Photographer interview.

Beata Moore

Read Beata's Featured Photographer interview.

Harvey Lloyd-Thomas

Read Harvey's Featured Photographer interview.

Baxter Bradford

Read Baxter's Featured Photographer interview.