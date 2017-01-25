Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Gerald Rowles As a clinical neuropsychologist I was trained in both the physiological and interpretive aspects of human experience - the physical sensors and the interpretive sensation that we bring to our experiences. In more than thirty years of self-training in photography it struck me that clinical neuropsychology is an apt metaphor for the photographer and their camera. rowlesfineartphotography.com



Idse Herrema I am a paediatric anaesthetist in Newcastle. My first photography outlet was my local club, which kickstarted my imagery. I cannot always choose when to go out, and I firmly believe in accepting fully, whatever conditions prevail - turn them to my advantage, or feature them as part of my subject.



Jim Love Landscape photographer on Phillip Island, Australia



Stuart Clook I am a self-taught photographer and print maker and have been making pictures for over 15 years. I was born in the UK and studied Chemistry and Engineering at University before emigrating to NZ in 1994. I use a wide range of digital and analogue tools to make my prints using Inkjet and the Platinum, Kallitype and most recently Gum Bichromate print making processes of the late 19th century. I am also a member of the Photographic Society of New Zealand (PSNZ) labrettophotography.com



Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information. We are looking for contributions for the next few issues, so please do get in touch if you're interested!

Please click the images to see them in full.

Gerald Rowles

Rocky Mountain Pursuit Of “Aboutness”



Idse Herrema

No Leaves

Jim Love

Gale Warning

Stuart Clook

Precious Landscapes