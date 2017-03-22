on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

An Audience of Character

Taking Another Turn in the Path

For my lightning talk at the On Landscape Meeting of Minds conference, I considered how my images of water were evolving and I talked not just about using the water’s surface as a canvas, but about loosening the knots of representational landscape photography.

Since turning my back on the hills and views, I’ve photographed incident, motion and light; streams and rivers and pools in the abstract; played a little with movement on land and my own progress and that of others through the landscape. I now find myself taking another turn in the path.

Treeplay: Trees have increasingly been recurring in my images over the last 18 months, reflected in whole or part or built up in layers of light and shade



