An Audience of Character

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

For my lightning talk at the On Landscape Meeting of Minds conference, I considered how my images of water were evolving and I talked not just about using the water’s surface as a canvas, but about loosening the knots of representational landscape photography.

Since turning my back on the hills and views, I’ve photographed incident, motion and light; streams and rivers and pools in the abstract; played a little with movement on land and my own progress and that of others through the landscape. I now find myself taking another turn in the path.