Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I have long been an opportunistic photographer. Now, with my photographic direction reasonably well defined, I have embarked on a more serious image making adventure. I have photographed in the Arctic, Scandinavia, Europe, Bhutan, New Zealand and in various locations in Australia. Very much preferring to work in monochrome, I am currently aiming to produce more creative pieces that may be more interpretive of the sights I see, and to explore abstract image making.

kayhathwayphotography.com

My name is Kenneth Meijer and I live near Stockholm. After 42 years in the IT business, I am a full time nature and landscape amateur photographer.

naturibild.se

Amateur landscape photographer from Lincolnshire. My main passion is woodland photography, but will try my hand at making pretty much any type of landscape image. Not a morning person by any stretch of the imagination, but have begun forcing myself out of bed at 'ridiculous o'clock' in order to make images in what i consider to be the most magical part of the day.

flickr.com

I am a commercial property lawyer who originally trained as an architect; during that training my parents bought me a Minolta X-300 to assist with my studies. I became more serious about my photography about ten years ago and today consider myself an enthusiastic amateur. I concentrate mainly on landscape images and am equally happy whether by the coast or out on the hills.