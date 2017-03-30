Connected 10

On the weekend of Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of April, the 10th Connected exhibition will take place at the Patchings Art Centre near Nottingham. On this 10th anniversary of the exhibition, there will be two days of talks and the gallery spreads across more area. Rob Knight, who organises the event, has booked five guest speakers and will also be talking himself. The itinerary is shown below:-

The talks and exhibition are totally FREE entry and no ticket is required although we do ask people to arrive early each day to ensure they get a seat for the interactive presentations as we know from previous years these have been hugely popular and we expect them to be even more so this year with the calibre of guest speaker who have agreed to help us celebrate the 'Big 10'.

For more info see here...

Date: Sat / Sun 8th and 9th April

Time: 10-5 both days

Location: Patchings Art Centre, Oxton Rd, Calverton, Notts, NG14 6NU

Parking: Lots and lots and FREE

Entry cost: Completely FREE including all the talks

Charity Print Auction: Each day we will be auctioning off prints of images donated by the artists involved to raise as much as we can for the John Van Geest Cancer Research Centre in Nottingham. Last year we raised £1100 and it would be great to smash that total in support of the amazing work they do.

Fotospeed: Our paper partners Fotospeed will have a big stand at the opening event with lots of advice about getting into printing yourself, colour management, paper choices and their ink system for various printers. They will also have their superb range of papers on hand and always offer some amazing deals at the opening of #ConnectedTEN. It’s a great way to try their papers or stock up and avoid the postage costs.