Endframe: Seattle Gasworks by David Fokos

Some images pass by while others grab your attention immediately but still allow you to move on. Others both grab your attention immediately and get under your skin. I remember the process here of being struck instantly but then returning time and time again to this image which is filled to the brim with perfection. Those looking at my own photographs might be surprised at my choice of an image of a Gasworks by David Fokos. Although I tend to shy away from the man made, there are occasions where, if only in graphic terms, the hand of mankind has added something to the landscape.

I find immense pleasure in the wide format here, it creates space. I enjoy the fact that the space has, in one interpretation, been left empty. Alternatively it is filled with texture from the grass. There is a bleakness and mood which probably explain my being drawn to it.

The strong diagonal would stretch to infinity but for being anchored by the building.The tower, positioned pretty much exactly on the thirds, suits my OCD and then the utter joy of the short stretch of path together with the cut in the slope that joins with it, takes the great to the spectacular.

Immaculate processing make the final image complete. Where David Fokos and I do overlap is with his fundamental statement, ‘. Rather than show what these places look like, I want to show how they feel.’ Personal taste being what it is, this sits with me as an incomparable image, truly fine, perhaps one of the finest.