Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Peter Stevens, Fabrizio Marocchini, David Haughton & David Cary
David Haughton
I’m an amateur photographer from Cornwall in the deep south west of the UK. I’ve lived here since my family moved from Kent back in the 70s, so almost all of my life, and now with my wife and children, we continue to enjoy Cornwall’s stunning coastline with its diversity of climate, light and landscape all year round.
David Cary
I am interested in monochrome ink based printmaking, carbon transfer, photopolymer gravure and inkjet. I work with both digital and large format film. Sometimes I pretend to take people on photography tours in Fiordland, New Zealand.
Fabrizio Marocchini
I am an ICT professional and for me photography is a passion. I love nature, I like hiking and explore it, from the mountains to the sea...all the elements! I love staying for hours waiting for the right light... with my camera, my tripod and my emotions...thinking of the composition and listening to the sound of the sea. Thanks in advance to all the people that will appreciate my work.
Peter Stevens
I have always been a keen photographer especially when in my 20’s and now in my 60’s (the years in between were taken over by ‘life’!). I have always been drawn to landscape photography. I’ve dabbled with other genre, but never very seriously. Landscape is where my photographic ‘passion’ lies.
Peter Stevens
Ullswater Shoreline
Fabrizio Marocchini
Castelluccio in Flowers
David Haughton
A Deeper Rhythm
David Cary
Lake Te Anau floods & the Manuka trees