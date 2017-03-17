Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I’m an amateur photographer from Cornwall in the deep south west of the UK. I’ve lived here since my family moved from Kent back in the 70s, so almost all of my life, and now with my wife and children, we continue to enjoy Cornwall’s stunning coastline with its diversity of climate, light and landscape all year round.

davidhaughtonphotography.co.uk

I am interested in monochrome ink based printmaking, carbon transfer, photopolymer gravure and inkjet. I work with both digital and large format film. Sometimes I pretend to take people on photography tours in Fiordland, New Zealand.

quietlight.co.nz

I am an ICT professional and for me photography is a passion. I love nature, I like hiking and explore it, from the mountains to the sea...all the elements! I love staying for hours waiting for the right light... with my camera, my tripod and my emotions...thinking of the composition and listening to the sound of the sea. Thanks in advance to all the people that will appreciate my work.

fabriziomarocchini.com

I have always been a keen photographer especially when in my 20’s and now in my 60’s (the years in between were taken over by ‘life’!). I have always been drawn to landscape photography. I’ve dabbled with other genre, but never very seriously. Landscape is where my photographic ‘passion’ lies.

peterstevensphotography.co.uk