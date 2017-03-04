I'm a 43 year old amateur photographer living and working in the Scottish Highlands with a passion for capturing the stunning landscapes surrounding me. I came quite late to photography so the learning curve was initially very steep but I’m always excited to learn new techniques or approaches to further my photographic journey. Facebook Flickr

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I'm also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape.

Glencoe is one of the UK’s most iconic locations for landscape photography, and by the time you read this, it will be home to our Editor (just in case you hadn’t noticed). Scott Robertson lives nearby - you may have seen his photos of Stob Dearg and Binnein Beag in the 2016 LPoTY competition and book. As well as sharing his passion for the outdoors and photography, Scott has a cautionary note for those tempted to follow in his footsteps.

Would you like to tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

Growing up in the Highlands I was naturally drawn towards outdoor activities. Summer holidays were spent almost exclusively in Glen Nevis swimming, diving and rafting the river. Didn't matter how hot the summer sun was the river was always ice cold but you didn't feel it at that age. The winter months were spent skiing in Glencoe's White Corries and latterly on Aonach Mor's Nevis Range resort. I could have easily taken up 'ski bum' as a full-time occupation.

There was a short but relatively successful spree of rock climbing with friends along with mountain biking which was becoming an established sport. Myself and a close circle of friends spent many days exploring the numerous routes available to us around the Highlands, often with overnight stays in bothies. It was a great place and time to be a teenager, but inevitably there would be the small matter of employment and a career to get in the way.