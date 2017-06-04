Andrew Sanderson

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Andrew is a photographer and tutor with over 20 years’ experience, and an Ilford Photo Master Printer. He is a leading proponent not only of film and the darkroom, but of the single image, and – of course – the print. He is the author of three books: Night Photography: A Practical Manual; Home Photography: Inspiration on Your Doorstep; and Hand Colouring and Alternative Darkroom Processes.

Can you tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career – and how you first became interested in photography?

I left school with no qualifications and worked as an apprentice electrician for two years (hated it), then went to Art College to see if it was what I wanted to do with my life. I had been drawing since I was about 6 I think, so it seemed like a good option. I saw a set of framed black and white prints on display and immediately knew that I wanted to do that. My father had been a keen amateur all through my life, so I'd grown up with photography, but something about these prints really influenced me. That would have been 1977.

Since then I have devoted most of my time and most of my money to black and white photography. I feel very fortunate in my choice of career; I have had my work published in magazines over 100 times and published three books. I had six images published as posters during the 80s when they were quite fashionable, and they sold all over the world. I am also a designated Ilford Master Printer.

You’ve said that you’re inspired by techniques, materials, equipment….. rather than (my words) images or the work of others?

I am inspired by the work of others, but you have to be careful not to copy what you see. When I see original and good work it invigorates me and keeps the passion alive. Unfortunately, I mostly see poorly executed images, produced without passion, talent or effort. Too many photographers treat the camera as if it were a magic box that makes a masterpiece of whatever it is pointed at. Cameras are amazing things, but photographers need to use the tools they were given for free: eyes, mind and emotions.