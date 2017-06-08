Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a passionate about landscape photography; I live in my birthplace, Calabria, a wonderful place with almost wild flavour, combining sea, mountains, lakes, waterfalls, forests and hilly landscapes. I find my greatest inspiration in photographing the heart of the forests of the great Calabrian parks, experiencing a huge sense of creative freedom.

antonioaleo.it

Daniel Mirotoi is a student in the 4th year at G.M. Cantacuzino Faculty of Architecture, from Iasi. He divides architecture with photography, he is interested in romania's countryside and wonders why the government and the schools of architecture avoid talking about this subject when more than 45% of the romanians live there.

mirotoidaniel.daportfolio.com

John is a retired Teacher who spends his time creating images from a wide variety of subjects, but with particular concentration on Landscape and Architecture as the main themes. He is as comfortable in the urban jungle as the great outdoors where no buildings exist!

johndbarton.blogspot.co.uk

I live on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and love being in the outdoors. I spend a lot of time on my bike or walking and prefer to work with a lightweight set up, carrying a minimal amount of gear. I enjoy studying maps, trying to find new, intriguing and often less well known locations to shoot. No matter how many times I go out exploring around the beautiful British Isles.

bowerdale.co.uk