My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I'm also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape.

Charlotte Gibb is an award-winning landscape photographer based in Northern California with an eye for the subtle and sometimes overlooked beauty of the natural world. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, writes and publishes on the subject of photography, and serves as a judge for an international photography competition. Her work has been exhibited in galleries throughout California.

An emotional connection to the subject matter is crucial to creating meaningful imagery

Charlotte Gibb’s home gives her access to areas that many dream of, including some of America’s most iconic National Parks (Yosemite, Death Valley, Redwood) as well as Big Sur and the Sierra Nevada. You will find classic views of these on her website, but she is drawn more to making her own observations of the places which she holds dearest to her heart and which she has developed close relationships with.

Your parents instilled a love of nature in you from your earliest days?

Yes, indeed! My father was an avid outdoorsman and mountain climber. He died in a climbing accident when I was four years old, but mom kept up the family tradition of camping, hiking, and exploring nature. When I was a kid, we had a great oak forest behind our home, and I spent my days exploring its secrets. As I grew older, I became especially fascinated with mountains. I always felt closer to my father when I was in the mountains as if our shared passion could connect me with the father I could barely remember.

You came back to photography by a circuitous route that has involved journalism, art school, a graphic design business and, of course, family life?

Photography has woven in and out of my life over the years. First, as a journalism student, then as an art student, an art director, and as a mother preserving family memories.