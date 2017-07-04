Julian Calverley

Julian Calverley has been creating imagery in one form or another since he was old enough to hold a paint brush.

Born in Hertfordshire in 1964, he very quickly demonstrated a love and natural talent for drawing and painting, in particular watercolour landscape work.

After a brief and uninspiring spell at art college, Julian realised it was the mix of photography and traditional darkroom skills that would allow him to express himself most effectively. The next few years saw experience gained with various studios and in 1988, at 24 years old, Julian set up his first studio and darkroom.

At home both in the studio and on location, his cinematic style, mixed with a resourceful and passionate nature, has gained him a solid and trusted reputation with clients worldwide.

He now divides his time between personal and assigned work.

Commercially he is represented in London, New York and Hong Kong. His work has been featured in the Association of Photographers awards, and regularly in the ‘Lürzer’s Archive 200 Best Ad Photographers Worldwide’ annual. He is the author of the book ‘#IPHONEONLY’ A book of landscape photographs made entirely on an iPhone.

Julian is one of our exhibitors at the First Light Inspired Exhibition at the Joe Cornish Gallery in Northallerton.