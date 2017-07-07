Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Aaron Dickson A photographer from Belfast, my interest began through travelling and seeking out wild landscapes. I became full time in 2016, winning the BIPP joint Provisional Photographer of the Year 2017. I Prefer to shoot in overcast skies and subdued lighting for the subtler tones produced. aarondickson.co.uk



Elke Epp I live in Midhurst in the middle of the South Downs National Park. I love exploring my local area and am always surprised which new treasures can be found close to home. I like to connect with the landscape and am trying to express how it makes me feel in my images.



John Higgs I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.



Peter Geraerts An amateur photographer that loves wildlife and the landscape.





