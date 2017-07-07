Harris and Berneray

Aaron Dickson A photographer from Belfast, my interest began through travelling and seeking out wild landscapes. I became full time in 2016, winning the BIPP joint Provisional Photographer of the Year 2017. I Prefer to shoot in overcast skies and subdued lighting for the subtler tones produced. aarondickson.co.uk





While I was processing these images of Harris and Berneray in The Outer Hebrides I came across some great images by Mike Prince in Issue 136 of On Landscape, also taken in West Harris. What interested me was how 2 photographers could take shots of the same location, in similar weather, yet produce very different results. It just shows how much the photographer adds to the work and is more than just a technician behind a camera. Just like Mike, I was there in a wet and windy week, trying to capture the heavy weather between downpours.