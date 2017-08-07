Thomas Peck’s Critiques

The real pleasure of photography is that it forces me to slow down and really look. That’s never easy in our rushed world, so a chance to stop, look and see is truly valuable.

Chris McCaw and Sunburned

Usually, I try to avoid talking about too much about technique in these articles. It’s the aesthetics of the image that really interests me - the impact a picture has on the viewer. And it is the emotional reaction that is most fascinating about Chris McCaw’s beautiful and mysterious Sunburn pictures, but his method of capture is so different that it warrants a departure from the norm, and a quick explanation, before returning to the customary critique.

All photography is, of course, a means of writing with light, usually in a fraction of a second. But McCaw doesn’t so much write on a photographic medium, as scorch photographic paper over an extended period of time – an hour, day or weeks.