FotoFest 2017

Fotospeed are delighted to bring together

4 world-renowned photographers for a day of talks

Sunday 10th September 2017 at the EDGE, University of Bath

Following on from the success of 2016 Fotospeed are thrilled to host FotoFest 2017 at a new state of the art location. Not only will you have the opportunity to hear talks from 4 amazingly talented photographers. You will also have access to the market place featuring industry leading brands and take advantage of some very special offers. The market place is open and free to anyone who wishes to visit with or without a ticket for the talks.

This year we will be holding FotoFest in The Edge building at Bath University. As the event is on a Sunday, parking is free and there is plenty of it. We are also including complimentary tea and coffee for all those who attend the talks.

Below Fotospeed have tried to cover all the information you may need to know but if you have any additional questions please feel free to contact one of the team. sales@fotospeed.com| 01249 714 555.

Martin Hartley

One of the world's leading expedition and adventure travel photographers, Martin Hartley specialises in documenting the most inaccessible places on earth. He has documented 20 unique polar assignments and is one of the only professional photographers to have crossed the Arctic Ocean on foot and with dogs (Adventure Ecology Top of the world Trans-Arctic Expedition 2006, Caitlin Arctic Survey 2009 and 2010)

Paul Sanders

Paul’s journey from news photographer to landscape photography began as a form of therapy to help him deal with the stress, depression, insomnia and anxiety that resulted from the pressure he was under at The Times.

Many of the images he creates are long exposures, leaving the shutter open for 5 - 45 minutes to allow the light and elements to move, this develops an ethereal quality that has a painterly feel to the photographs.

Ben Hall

With a lifelong passion for the natural world, Ben has used his skill in photography to capture many stunning images. He is driven by the need to protect and preserve Britain's last fragile ecosystems, as testified by his work for the RSPB, various wildlife trusts and other conservation organisations.

Colin Prior

Colin Prior is of one of the world’s most respected landscape photographers. Born in Glasgow, his proximity to the Scottish Highlands shaped his passion for the outdoors and fostered an interest in photography. His photographs capture sublime moments of light and land, which are the result of meticulous planning and preparation and often take years to achieve.

What's Included with the ticket

4 incredible talks from 4 world-renowned photographers

FREE tea and coffee on arrival

FREE all day parking

FREE entry to Fotospeed Market Place - access exclusive show deals for one day only

Live demonstrations, technical advice and all the latest equipment

Marketplace

There will also be an opportunity to get help and advice from our experts and enjoy some amazing event only deals. We will be featuring these top brands and more: