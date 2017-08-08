Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Over the last few years I have developed an interest in photography inspired by the local landscape. Living on the edge of the New Forest in Hampshire provides a wealth of inspiration with woods, open heath and coastline. This initial interest in landscape photography has developed and led me to experiment to find a more abstract style that reflects my connection with the environment.

cathrynbaldockphotography.com

With work out of the way I finally had the opportunity to return to my lifetime interest of photography, or rather the photography that enthused me not that which was needed in my role in education. Perhaps it was because I was trained on a Gandolfi or spent many years in pre-DSLR days owning a Bronica that I tend to be drawn towards a square format when making an image.

I'm a largely self taught photographer, starting aged 15, with a back ground in wedding and portraiture. I now work for a photographic retailer teaching photography to customers, my biggest passion in life is landscape photography and all that it has to offer.

leerolfe.com

I am a Landscape photographer specialising in depicting bodies of water; rivers, lochs, and the sea.

yiannimaging.com