Endframe: Uluru Dreaming, April 1990, Uluru National Park by Peter Jarver

Bert Vliegen chooses one of his favourite images

Bert Vliegen

I am a landscape photographer and live in Den Helder, a small town in the northwest of the Netherlands. I use MF and LF film cameras and my favorite film to work with is Fuji Velvia50. I explore my creative boundaries by learning from the photo’s I make which for me works really well.

Back in 2004, I had the opportunity to visit Australia. Together, my girlfriend and I travelled from Sydney to the Blue Mountains, and the coastal track from Brisbane to Cairns.

It was a truly wonderful trip and we had numerous awe-inspiring moments. In photographic terms, it was the film age and I had a simple Nikon F50 with a cheap zoom kit lens on it. I bought some regular Kodak (negative) films which I used during the trip. My level of photography in those days, to be honest, wasn’t high and I didn’t have much knowledge about the different type of films that were on the market.

But during the trip, heavily inspired by the beautiful surroundings, I started to develop a more critical photography style.

At the end of our trip, we stayed for a couple of days in Cairns. From there we made a day trip to the small village of Kuranda, which lies some 30 km North of Cairns.

Kuranda is a beautiful picturesque village and located at the terminus of the world famous Skyrail and the Kuranda train. When we walked through the streets we saw a gallery. Because of my growing enthusiasm for landscape photography and nature, we took the opportunity to visit it.

Once inside a friendly staff-member welcomed us. She took the time to explain the work of the photographer. To be honest, I had never seen such beautiful work before! There were some photographs which reminded me of the Australian landscape I had just observed. 



  • John Brewton

    Thank you so much for the introduction to Peter Jarver. There are so many great photographers out there you never hear of unless by chance.

