I am a photographer and painter living and working in North Yorkshire. My art training began in London and I graduated with a BA in Fine Art from the University of Hull. I have exhibited in London, New York and Sweden. My work is held in private collections worldwide.

Angela Chalmers is a visual artist based in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, who uses painting, printmaking and photography to explore the themes that interest her. I spotted her beautiful “Botanicals” - created using the cyanotype method - in this year’s North Yorkshire Open Studios guide; she has also recently exhibited with husband David Chalmers at the Joe Cornish Galleries and led two workshops there.

Can you tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career – and the places in which you grew up and now live?

My journey begins in the pottery district of Stoke-on-Trent. When I was born my mother was employed as a fine china lithographic artist. As a young girl, I remember her explaining how floral patterns were created on the side of teacups. My father served in the RAF during the 1950s and was a keen amateur photographer.

His work brought the family to the Yorkshire coast when I was four years old. This is where I attended school and college and also where I first experienced a photographic darkroom. I studied Fashion and Textiles and one of our photography assignments was to shoot clothing using studio lighting. One of my fellow students arrived with a black Victorian dress, cape and bonnet. I jumped at the chance to model the outfit. Little did I know that this would be the start of my love affair with ‘Victoriana’.