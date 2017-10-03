Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Elliott Verdier is a young French photographer who attracted attention and awards few times for his reports on human condition done in different parts of the world: Indonesia with afghan refugees, Burma with drug addicts in a rehab centre or Mongolia in polluted suburbs of Ulanbaataar. He has now decided to dedicate his photography to long term projects, far from hot news, entering into intimacy of the people he takes pictures of, with his 4x5 large format camera.

elliottverdier.com

Erik has studied photography for most of his life. He started with his first film camera at the tender age of five. Since then, he has dedicated his time to learning and developing as a photographer. His two main passions are his family and the sea and this is reflected in his work. Currently working towards an MA in Photography, Erik hopes to pass on his knowledge and skills as a lecturer in the field of the photographic arts.

erikwoolcott.co.uk

Healthcare worker and part time photographer with over 30 years photographic experience living in Lancashire in the northwest of England. I'm lucky enough to have the English Lake District about 2 hours drive away as well as an abundance of stunning locations nearer to home.



I absolutely love photographing trees and woodlands (having published a book chronicling a year in the life of Tockholes Wood) and all their inherent chaos.To get in among the trees is to lose myself in creativity.

janeballlandscapes.com

I am an Invernesian living in Glasgow, Scotland and I make pictures. I am a photographer, graphic design, illustrator, videographer and artist. I have been working as a professional image maker since 2001 and my experience is broad and wide ranging. My love of pictures started in early childhood and I was lucky to have a Mother and Grandpa who were exceptionally talented artists and nurtured and encouraged my talent. My Father was a keen film photographer and I learnt the technical facets of photography from him.

schmo.biz