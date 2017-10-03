A Photographer’s Life

My first encounter with Jack Dykinga’s work was with the publication “The World’s Top Landscape Photographers”. Despite the ‘Top Trump’esque moniker, the book is actually a pretty good cross-section of some of the best talent of that era and three double-page spreads were dedicated to Jack’s work.

Shortly thereafter, a colleague of mine bought me Jack’s “Large Format Nature Photography” as a bit of a joke (Ha ha! You’d have to be mad to use those ridiculous cameras!) but regardless of the intended goal of the book in educating the budding large format photographer, it was the images that really stood out for me. Carefully crafted slides of American mid-west with exquisite composition.