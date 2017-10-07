Angus Haywood is a photographer originally from Dorset, currently living near the water of Chichester Harbour. He was airline pilot in the UK, and most recently finished eight years living in Saudi Arabia and the Middle-East. Currently he is following his interest since the 1980’s in landscape photography on black and white film, and open to other projects. ‘Chalk Hills White Horses’ and images available on the website or from independent bookshops and museums in southern Britain. https://www.facebook.com/

A surprise to find the words when photographing the White Horses and Hill figures in Southern England. Leucipotomy, noun, the art of carving white horses on chalk upland areas, from the Greek, Leuci- white, hippo- horse, tomy- the cutting or excising of. And Gigantotomy, noun, the carving of large hill figures. But the craft in Britain is far more ancient than the Greek culture that gave these words.

The White Horses and Hill figures are never quite on their own. Whatever the season, someone in our landscape will be aware of one in the corner of their eye, perhaps in the far distance through a cottage window, above or below them when walking uplands or downlands, or looming over them from the other side of their valley. Climbing up and leaning into their sharp slopes each week, their orientation showed they were clearly chosen for their drama, the focus in the bowl of a hill range, the steepest convex curve of the hillside, or on a crown facing skywards across open Downs. Like many, they first came into my conscious when young, in Dorset, intermittently glimpsing The Cerne Giant or The Fovant Badges framed through the glass of the family car as we skimmed past flickering hedgerows and trees, or suddenly ahead, after the curve in the road in stark view.

Photography has brought familiarity with them again. Climbing up and leaning into their sharp slopes each week, their orientation showed they were clearly chosen for their drama, the focus in the bowl of a hill range, the steepest convex curve of the hillside, or on a crown facing skywards across open Downs. Reaching up, circling around, stretching up and down their terraced slopes, an appreciation is given of their physicality. It is like peering up close to a gallery painting, to study the artist’s brushstrokes through the oil-thick paint, the texture of the underlying canvas board, the pin nails and joints of the surrounding wood frame. As also with linocuts, woodcuts, engravings, charcoal drawings, and oils, the Hill figure artworks have variety in their media. Bright white chalk, tamped into grass turf trenches, or grey gravel, or smoothed concrete, or laid white tiles, and their wood plank battens staked in around them holding back the earth to keep their edges sharp.

Treading up close to the figures for photography, they are curious in their giganticism. The turf cut and the earth dug, the shovelled tonnes of chalk, stone, or cement, their place set in the larger landscape under the horizon’s sky. They seem to express human labour, a communal agreement of effort over the centuries to create and maintain, from villages and farmers, housewives and children, soldiers and academics, friends. Recent archeologists have found the White Horse of Uffington’s minimalist curves and trenches have been continually scoured and tended by communities across its whole 3000 years.

For all these Hill figures there must have been artistic minds too who, like sculptors and painters, would have often needed to step back from their work, maybe a mile or more, then autocratically direct or democratically agree their artistic opinion with the stake and spade-holders on the hill above...a bolder line to the left, more chalk on the right, then convinced themselves of the best composition and proportion. They would have had to stride and scramble across the landscape, just as photographers will, to feel confidence in their new creation seen from all surrounding viewpoints. Perhaps temptations and rushes for final artistic corrections, before the labour left to move down the hill by the evening.

I photographed with spring and summer impressions in mind. From Dorset to Wiltshire, Oxfordshire to Kent, the catching of the morning or evening light was chosen ahead or behind the shifting fronts of weather. There was a new verdancy in the landscape. Winter photographs could bring out their starker character, bleaker uplands, harder textures, longer shadows across buttressed slopes, barer fields with varied patinations, and black silhouetted trees.

Once you are there in the hills, I hope you might sense the same as myself. Time passes. But the shape of these folding and undulating hills and Downs are just the same as millennia before.

A Hasselblad camera, the square format, black and white film, all lend themselves to the subject on their own, but I still wanted to go further by having the images paired with artwork, some commissioned, each playing against the other. This became ‘Chalk Hills White Horses’, a book. Artwork from artists around Britain I then reproduced in black and white from their usual vivid colour, wanting the eyes to play across each side to add to the sum. I hope too, you might also sense in using artwork with photography, the continuum of the deep relationship between horse, man, woman, and nature within the English landscape.