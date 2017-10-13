146
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Fabrizio Marocchini, Harris Steinman, Paolo Berto & Richard Ellis
Fabrizio Marocchini
I am an ICT professional and for me photography is a passion. I love nature, I like hiking and explore it, from the mountains to the sea...all the elements! I love staying for hours waiting for the right light... with my camera, my tripod and my emotions...thinking of the composition and listening to the sound of the sea. Thanks in advance to all the people that will appreciate my work.
Harris Steinman
Harris Steinman, originally a self-taught-photographer, has been photographing for over 40 years, since the age of 15.
In later years, he supplemented his experiential knowledge with a course at the Ruth Prowse Arts Centre with tutors such as Alain Proust and Anthony Johnston. Growing up in a quiet rural farming environment, he qualified as a medical doctor at the University of Cape Town, immersing him into the “noisy” world of science, people, and cities, resulting in a considerable influence on his visual interpretation of his surroundings.
Paolo Berto
I have always been passionate about photography, I'm Italian and I live near Milan, in a highly populated area, which, however, can reveal glimpses of unexpected beauty and true nature.
Richard Ellis
Richard Ellis is an enthusiastic amateur landscape photographer based in Berkshire. His first love is photographing in coastal environments.
Fabrizio Marocchini
Asturias
Harris Steinman
Fire / Unseen
Paolo Berto
Similarities
Richard Ellis
Sea and Structure