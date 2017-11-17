Impressions from Greenland

Adam Pierzchala Semi-retired, I now have more time to pursue my various interests including travel and photography. I enjoy being in the outdoors with my camera, whether close to home in local woodlands or in exotic places further afield. My preference is for landscape in all its guises, which I now shoot predominantly digitally with occasional outings to shoot retro on MF film. scenequest.co.uk





I was very fortunate to be on an expedition cruise recently to Scoresby Sund in Greenland, the very large and complex fjord system. On some days we sailed along sections of the fjord system in rather dark, foggy conditions with periods of rain, sleet and snow, precluding the possibility of zodiac landings. Shooting hand-held from the schooner, there was scant opportunity for composition: getting “my view” was down to thinking in black and white, selecting the subject and getting the timing right as we sailed by. Oh, and trying to keep the horizon level! The higher reaches of the mountains often literally disappeared into the fog, while at sea level there were streaks of low lying mist obscuring some of the shore. The vast scale of the land and waterways often required longer focal lengths which, with the dull foggy conditions, necessitated a higher ISO and faster shutter speeds. All this resulted in a filmic grainy look, which I exploited with monochrome processing. The four shots here, a small fraction of the wealth of material before us, aim to show the feeling of isolation and the stark, raw beauty of the region under 30-40cm of snow.