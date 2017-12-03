South Shropshire Study

Simon King Simon is a professional musician and Michelin listed chef. Photography has provided a long term and beneficial activity to switch off to, combining technology and creativity in perfect measure. simonpeterking.com





South Shropshire is, at least photographically, an unusual place. It doesn't have the wonder and awe of Snowdonia or The Lakes. However, what it does have is colour. I had to reconcile with myself that I would be capturing jaw dropping vistas and mountainous scenes, rather intimate scenes that are quite literally hidden away out of sight. Some are quintessential and others are sometimes stark, but the county has a strong personality and, certainly in South Shropshire, a landscape that really is quite beautiful.