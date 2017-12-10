The Impact of Photography on Impressionism

Keith Beven is Emeritus Professor of Hydrology at Lancaster University where he has worked for over 30 years. He has published many academic papers and books on the study and computer modelling of hydrological processes). Since the 1990s he has used mostly 120 film cameras, from 6x6 to 6x17, and more recently Fuji X cameras when traveling light.

It is difficult to avoid the Impressionist painters. There have been so many blockbuster exhibitions over the last two decades, along with the ubiquitous posters and prints (and all the mugs, bags and umbrellas … ), and another major Monet exhibition is opening in London in 2018. The first group exhibition of the painters we now know as the Impressionists was organised in 1874 by ‘The Anonymous Society of Painters, Sculptors, Engravers, etc’, and was a response to rejections of the various artists’ work by the annual Paris Salon. The show was led by Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro and Berthe Morisot, and included 165 pieces of work by 30 artists. It was in a satirical review of this show by the critic Louis Leroy that the term ‘Impressionism’ was first used, derived from the title of Monet’s painting, Impression, sol Levant. It was not a name adopted by the artists themselves until their third exhibition in 1877; before that, they were known as the intransigents or independents. They held eight exhibitions in all, the last in 1886.

Perhaps less widely known is that this first “Impressionist” exhibition in 1874 was held at 35, boulevard des Capucines, which at that point also housed the studio and exhibition space of the photographers Gustave Le Gray and Nadar (Gaspard-Félix Tournachon). Nadar, who became the most fashionable portrait photographer in the French capital, is known for taking some of the very earliest aerial photographs of Paris (from a balloon)1 and some of the first photographs made with artificial light (in the catacombs of Paris). This close physical proximity suggests the likelihood of links and influences between photography and the Impressionists, and indeed this has been the subject of a number of academic studies2 and exhibitions.3

Many artists, including the Impressionists, also explored the use of photography, and many of the now celebrated photographers of the time had trained and often worked as artists Impressionism was a movement driven partly by technological innovations, such as the availability of oil pigments in tubes that made it easier to paint outside of the studio.Many artists, including the Impressionists, also explored the use of photography, and many of the now celebrated photographers of the time had trained and often worked as artists.Photography between the 1860s and 1880s was, of course, still developing. The possibility of “instantaneous” photographs had resulted from improvements to both emulsions and shutters in the 1850s (1/50th of a second was possible by 1858). The wet plate collodion process, introduced in 1851 by Frederick Scott Archer in England and Le Gray in France, meant that negatives could now be used to make many copies. In 1859 stereoscopic images started to be widely distributed, while tonal reproduction also changed, with emulsions sensitive to blue being introduced in 1851 and the first colour photographs being produced in the 1860s by James Clark Maxwell and Louis du Hauron. Other improvements came largely after the Impressionist exhibitions, with Vogel’s invention of orthochromatic plates in 1885, the manufacture of gelatine dry plates by Eastman in 1879, and the first Kodak box camera using celluloid film in 1889.

The argument has been made for photography’s influence on the Impressionists. They were interested in working directly from nature (even if paintings were often finished in the studio); in the representation of the ordinary; in portraying the instantaneous and changing nature of light; in conveying a sense of movement; in unusual viewpoints and unusual framing of the subject matter. This has much in common with early photography, which brought images and the recording of light directly back from nature (even more so in the 1890s as the cameras became more portable and allowed for informal hand-held photographs). It often involved quite ordinary subjects, blur from the slow shutter speeds, images shot from above, cropped elements in framing and the modification of tones representing different colours due to the limitations of the available emulsions.4 The photographs of Le Gray, including his expansive seascapes with contre jour lighting effects, were well known in France and seem to have been particularly influential3.An advantage of the photograph was that it allowed unlimited time for a later study of forms and faces, and the way in which subjects could be isolated from their backgrounds by limited depths of field or stereoscopic images. An advantage of the photograph was that it allowed unlimited time for a later study of forms and faces, and the way in which subjects could be isolated from their backgrounds by limited depths of field or stereoscopic images.

As early as 1904 Sadakichi Hartmann suggested that the photograph had been a significant factor in the development of Impressionism: “The impressionist painters adhere to a style of composition that apparently ignores all previous laws. They depict life in scraps and pigments, as it appears haphazard in the finder or on the ground glass of the camera … every photographic print, whether sharp or blurred is really an impression.” He also noted that: “Impressionistic composition is unthinkable without the application of focus. The lens of the camera taught the painter the importance of a single object in space to realize that all subjects cannot be seen with equal clearness, and that it is necessary to concentrate the point of interest according to the visual abilities of the eye.” 5

More recently it has been suggested that a number of the Impressionists, including Monet and Degas, made use of photographs when working on canvases in the studio, as well as when working in the open air. My own interest in this history was sparked by a passing reference in the book by Rose King called Mad Enchantment (2016), which is an account of Monet’s Nymphéas – the paintings of the water lilies in his garden at Giverny – particularly those that are displayed in the Orangerie in Paris. In these, and many of his other series of paintings, Monet was obsessed with the fleeting effects of light, often rotating canvases on site as the light changed (every seven minutes, he once claimed). Along with the other Impressionists, he wished to capture the instantaneous effects of light and movement. There is a certain irony in this, as he would also go on to work and rework his canvases over periods of months. King mentions in her book that it became known in 1905 that Monet utilised photographs in his working process (notably in finishing paintings in the series of the Thames in London and of Rouen Cathedral). There exists a photograph of Monet working on one of the Nymphéas in the open air in Giverny, and even some early film of him in Sacha Guitry’s documentary on French artists, Ceux de Chez Nous (1915).

The American Impressionist Theodor Robinson, who was a friend of Monet and lived for a while at Giverny, worked extensively from photographs, though he seems to have been somewhat uncomfortable about it, as were many artists (Aaron Scharf has referred to “the clandestine use of photography”.) In a letter from the early 1880s Robinson writes that “Painting directly from nature is difficult as things do not remain the same, the camera helps to retain the picture in your mind.”5 Indeed, in some cases he carried out-of-focus areas over from the photographs to his finished paintings.6 From the 1890’s the Dutch Impressionist George-Hendrik Breitner used his own photographs; the somewhat indistinct quality found in his snapshots of ordinary street scenes using a small folding Kodak produced a sense of capturing movement. Degas also made use of the horse locomotion chronographs of Eadweard Muybridge in his drawings and sculptures and, for a short period in 1894/95, pursued the making of photographs with some enthusiasm; it is mostly his portraits that survive.

From the mid 19th Century, photographers were keen to validate their medium as an art form. It was still seen primarily as a mechanical technology, one reason why artists were somewhat reluctant to admit to using it. Although in France photography had been legally declared an art since 1862, with the same rights of reproduction as other fine arts, it was being excluded even as late as 1900 from the ‘Art’ section of the World Exhibition in Paris. This led to an active debate about how photography could come to be recognised as art, and to the formation of a movement called Pictorialism.7 Pictorialism seems to have borrowed from the Impressionists, particularly in the emotive use of soft focus but also from earlier art techniques such as the use of strong chiaroscuro. The Pictorialists also emphasized the artisan nature of making images, utilising a variety of different processes and manipulations to produce prints with different colours and textures. The prints were intended to be seen as the work of artists. The movement soon came under attack, however, most notably from Peter Henry Emerson,8 Hartmann 4 and by later photographers such as Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Steichen and Ansel Adams9 (whose earliest work was mostly Pictorialist in nature).

Of course, there are now many different ways of making photographic art, but given that Impressionism is currently one of the most widely appreciated art movements, it surely continues to have an influence on current practice for many landscape photographers. So what memes in modern landscape photography can we infer as deriving some inspiration from Impressionism? So what memes in modern landscape photography can we infer as deriving some inspiration from Impressionism?

The first, perhaps, is the concept of evoking the emotion or essence of its subject. One of the features of a successful landscape photograph is that it seems to capture some essential feeling of place. We can often recognize this in a photograph, even if it is of a place we do not know well. As landscape photographers we will often endeavour to encapsulate that essence – the atmosphere, spirit or soul of the place, and our feelings towards it – in a single still image, even if that image is not necessarily as the scene appeared to the photographer in reality. There have been many previous articles in On Landscape and elsewhere 10 which have discussed this, but the Impressionist painters were certainly there before us.

Secondly, the representation of reflections and light on water, most notably of course in the work of Monet, has a continuing impact on many photographers, including myself. If the Impressionists were indeed influenced in this respect by Le Gray, there is a direct link back to the early days of photography.

Thirdly, the Impressionists deliberately used abstraction is some elements of their work, often as a way of trying to convey movement. The figures in Monet’s painting of the boulevard des Capucines (1872) are a case in point. Again there is a link back to photography in the influence of the high viewpoint and slow shutter speed seen in the photographs of Le Gray’s student Count Olympe Aguado, whose works were well known in Paris at the time. In fact they already represented an advance in photographic technique, in that the exposure times of earlier images had been too long to record moving figures as anything other than vague, misty shapes. Now, with modern digital cameras, shutter speed limitations are not an issue for landscape photography, or rather the choice is much more how slow a shutter speed to use to produce more or less abstraction in representing movement. We see this in the many pictures of flowing water and moving clouds, particularly since the widespread availability of the “big stopper” and similar filters.

Reflecting on my own work (see below), particularly in the images of water, I can see that these Impressionist memes continue to have an impact. It is also possible to trace the roots of techniques of intentional camera movements and multiple overlaid exposures to some of the same Impressionist ideals. It is indeed difficult to avoid the Impressionists, so deeply embedded have their images become in our culture, but it is nevertheless fascinating to consider that in their ongoing influence we can still detect echoes of the developing practice of photography in the 19th Century.

