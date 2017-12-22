Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Allan Harris I’ve been taking photographs for over fifty years but since retirement it has become an even more intriguing and important part of my life and interests. Landscape photography is a constant fascination but I’ll turn my hand to any subject. flickr.com



Cameran Ashraf I am a university professor originally from Los Angeles, California. I enjoy photography as a medium through which I "grow down" into a greater depth of soul in my life. For me, photography is a way to connect with my intuitive and feeling self. I started photographing seriously when I discovered astrophotography in 2004, and my work has broadened beyond the stars over the years. heliographic.net



Chris Wilson I have been interested in landscape photography since a kindly uncle bought me my first camera as a 13th birthday present in 1969. I have spent my career as an academic, occasionally dabbling in photography as hobby. I knew that my efforts were rarely if ever of professional quality, as I have never been comfortable working with a tripod.



John Barton John is a retired Teacher who spends his time creating images from a wide variety of subjects, but with particular concentration on Landscape and Architecture as the main themes. He is as comfortable in the urban jungle as the great outdoors where no buildings exist! johndbarton.blogspot.co.uk





Allan Harris

Olive Groves in Italy

Cameran Ashraf

Charmlee

Chris Wilson

The Abandoned Village

John Barton

Shadows and Light