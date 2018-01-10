Subscribers Favourite Landscape Photographs of 2017

Head of Marketing & Sub Editor for On Landscape. Dabble in digital photography, open water swimmer, cooking buff & yogi.
Last issue we asked our subscribers asking you to submit your favourite landscape photograph from 2017. We expected a few entries but in the end we were extremely happy to have had over 80 entries from our subscribers all over the world. We've compiled them into a gallery which is shown below. Thank you for everyone who submitted work! It was a pleasure for me and Tim to go through all of these excellent images. We both hope you all have as much success in 2018!
The images are in order received and click on the images to view them in a larger format.
Uig Bay, Lewis
Idse Herrema
Fantastic curves of the surf in Uig Bay, in beautiful sunshine, when Scotland is hard to beat. It took some nerve to remove the gorgeous colours from the land, water and sky, but the shapes say quite enough!
Dawn, Brunton Lake
Bob Holmes
Brunton is a small hamlet about two miles inland from Lower Newton-by-Sea, Northumberland. The “lake” is probably the header pond for a watermill. Not very exciting on a damp September afternoon when I first saw it, but the easterly view suggested it might have potential, so I made my way there before dawn when the conditions looked right and was rewarded with lovely light – and an obliging swan.
Stonethwaite from Castle Crag
John Potter
I was ill most of last winter with a very poorly knee which was very frustrating, as I love working outdoors at this time of year. After a minor keyhole cartilage trim in March I gradually built up my stamina through the summer, and Castle Crag where this image was made from, was the first fell I climbed since March. Then to see light like this and to share it with a local couple for a brief ten minute spell was a truly wonderful experience.
Narrows in Zion National Park
Russ Davis
I have wanted to photograph the Narrows for years but something always seemed to get in the way – water level too high, overcast conditions or simply a lack of time. This fall it all came together! Technical details – Linhof Techno camera, Rodenstock 40mm lens, Phase One IQ280, 6 seconds at F11, 3/4 degree front tilt.
Falling clouds,Yellow Mountains
Fred Cook
On a trip to Yellow Mountains had an amazing day when the cloud base rose and fell, giving us a glimpse of the mountain peaks.
Torvöya Snow storm
Stuart Westmore
Taken in Torvöya, Lofoten Islands
First snow of the season
Deigh Bates
Shot in the filbert orchards near the McKenzie River, Eugene.
Willow Branch
Chris Murray
The work of Eliot Porter has had a large influence on my work in recent years. I would like to think this image captures the subtle colours, detail, and soft light for which he was so well known.
Weaving Aspens, Table Mountain, Inyo National Forest, California
Lori Ryerson
Intentional camera movement with multiple exposure (ICM with ME). For five months, I had been trying to create a shot like this, combining these two techniques. Nothing was working; wrong subject, bad light, bad technique. Nada. And then, on an autumn trip to the Eastern Sierra region in California, in a grove of aspens at the edge of Bishop Creek, this happened. As the early morning sun crested over the top of nearby Table Mountain it released a glorious golden ribbon of light that highlighted the white aspen trunks, reflecting off the surface of the creek. Finally, I was finally able to realise the image that had been living only in my head up until that morning.
Sunset over Berithorn
Alex Roddie
Holyhead Mountain Sunset
John Barton
This is an image of Holyhead Mountain on Anglesey, viewed from land above Rhosneigr Beach in the foreground as the tide ebbed and the Sun had recently set directly behind the Mountain. Fuji XT2, Fuji XC50-230mm lens, F6.4, 1/30″, ISO1600.
Llantwit Major, South Wales, UK
Roger Harrison
Taken with Hasselblad 500EL/M, Zeiss Distagon 40mm CF on Velvia 50
Bath Deers, Italy – Villetta Barrea
Fabrizio Marocchini
Beautiful deers having fun in a cold lake water just after sunrise…
Imaginary Winter, Lake Lases, Italy
Mattia Oliviero
Last January I was having a walk along a frozen lake when I found this scene. It immediately reminded me of a winter landscape with trees, hills and snowflakes. When I realised it was just my imagination I smiled and I kept wander in that imaginary winter.
Frosty Morn, Washington Gulch, Gunnison National Forest, CO, USA
Richard T. O’Kell
A high mountain meadow during an autumn morning of soft light and frost.
Peek a boo, The Helvellyn Massif shot from Askham Fell in The Lakes.
Jeff Ashton
I loved the way the cloud was swirling about the massif and caught Catstycam as it appeared for a brief moment along with Striding Edge. This was taken in December after a brief snowfall. Taken with a Nikon D750, Nikon 70-200 2.8 FL ED VR @ 200mm, F5.6, s/s 1/1250, ISO 640.
River Monnow, near Llangua, Monmouthshire
Derrick Golland
The River Monnow forms the boundary between England and Wales, but like many local water courses in the summer of 2017 levels were low. This pool with its over-hanging alders provided an obvious subject. Canon 5D mm lll. EF 70-200 f4L IS USM. f11, 1/40th sec.
Valentia Slate Mine, off the Co. Kerry Coast
Ed Hannam
Clough House Wood Waterfall, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
Gary Turner
Waterfall from the side of the old Clough House Mill Pond.
Espigoulier Pass, located near Marseille, South of France
Philippe Retoret
One of my favourite location for both hiking and shooting photos and one of the most beautiful around the city. Shot with my Nikon D750 + Nikon 24 PC-E on a half misty day.
Sunset, Whitby Harbour
Tony Gaskins
Fuji XT1 18-55mm lens 0.5 sec @F14 Lee .75 medium ND Grad.
Where sand meets sky
Paula Cooper
Wild Atlantic way, Connemara, Ireland in October.
Sunrise over Phillips Lake, USA
Ian Meades
I was fortunate to be able to experience the total solar eclipse that traversed North America this past August. The area of totality was about 140 miles south of where I live, so I drove down the day before to find a camp site in the Elkhorn Mountains of Eastern Oregon. The media had been reporting that up to one million people were descending on the state to view the eclipse, and so with the local resident viewers I was expecting to be camping with hundreds (if not thousands) of other people. As it turned out, I was the only person camping on a promontory overlooking Phillips Lake – I had the place to myself.
Touched by a Sunrise
Mark Hunneybell
This was taken whilst on holiday in Northumberland. It was taken from Embleton Bay looking back towards Dunstanburgh Castle. It was an early start but worth it. It took a while to find my composition but settled for this classic view. I love the way the clouds seem to lead you towards the Castle.
Krister Berg
Milborne Port, Sherborne, Dorset
David Hansford
It seems to me that there is a lot to be said for visiting the same location repeatedly and this is the case here. Prior to sending off this image to you, I browsed through similar photographs on Lightroom taken in different seasons. Taken as the sun was rising over Crendle Hill Wood in August this year, this is my favourite though – well to date in any event.
Hustle and bustle
Peter Stevens
This is a multiple exposure. The technique is not new but I had to give it a try having seen the inspiring work of Pep Ventosa in the OnLandscape interview earlier this year. I’ve since been exploring different approaches to photo impressionism but find multiple exposures to be my favourite. The technique creates a sense of energy and movement which is both visually attractive and gives an extra level of meaning.
Paul Gotts
An Infra Red shot of Bosham Harbour,
Graham Devenish
I chose it because I like the way that the light pools around the boat and the leading lines of the clouds draw you toward the centre.
Château de Joux, La Cluse-et Mijoux, Doubs, France
Marc Hermans
Just like last year, I went to the Jura with dear friend Bastiaan van Dongen to add a few pictures to my portfolio. On the last morning we drove to Fort Malher, at 1000m a “point de vue” not to miss, and the one from which we wanted to photograph Château de Joux.
Ullswater Gold, towards Sheffield Pike & Birkhouse Moor from Ullswater
Dave Varo
This image was made for the stern of MV Western Belle during a dawn cruise on Ullswater in early November. The promised sunrise never materialised, but the gold colours towards the end of the trip were really stunning and showed Lakeland in all its autumn glory.
Silver Birch, Hodge Close, The Lake District
Martin Addison
One of my favourite locations in the Lake District, the Silver Birches are always beautiful against the slate, whether in sunlight or as here in overcast light.
Sycamore Gap in Infrared
Martin Berry
Infra-red image of the famous sycamore tree on Hadrian’s Wall as a panorama. I wanted to capture a different view of this tree and needed clear skies and a sunny day.
Kelly Hall Morning, Lake District
Dave Knight
Mid-morning view of Kelly Hall Tarn in late November, the last of the early morning mist had just dispersed and the sun was trying to break through.
Hohe Tauern National Park in Austria
Daniel Egger
This picture was taken by the end of May this year in the Hohe Tauern National Park in Austria, In the district of Eastern Tyrol (German Osttirol) which is a part of the state of Tyrol. Living quasi in the middle of one of Europes largest National Parks do have some advantages when it comes to spontaneous short trips.
Flood and shadows
Rob de Loë
This part of the forest near the Speed River in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, often goes underwater during the spring flood. This area is mostly cedars, so the tiny spaces between the leaves that are open to the sky during daytime created the impression of stars at night. The larger patches of sunlight that form a pathway through the image, guided by the shadows of some tree trunks, are like spotlights illuminating what lies on the flooded forest floor.
Trees in a snow shower,Cairn Wood, County Down, Northern Ireland
Leslie Ashe
A small stand of Scots Pines which stands separate from the main area of woodland. I like the way that the falling snow gives the whole image a textured look.
Moonlit, Isle of Skye
Prashant Khapane
After missing the sunset I was lucky to see this possibility thanks to the temporary traffic lights in the middle of nowhere for road-works. This is where digital capture excels. It would have been impossible to make this image with my large format or any other film gear. Quick high-iso shots confirmed the composition was how I wanted. And then it was a matter of setting the ISo 100 exposure of the depth of field.
Hunkering Down, Glencoe
Howard Rankin
Taken en route to photograph the Three Sisters in a snow storm, this view was eastwards across the valley. I liked the subtle recession of tones to the far mountainside.
Tranquility, Lake Orhid, Pogradic, Albania
Sarah Bedwell
The tranquil waters of Lake Orhid, and the distant Macedonian hills were a great contrast the rest of Pogradic which had the air of an seaside resort being slightly neglected during the winter months.
Morning with glorious light
Robert Moore
I have been photographing this small slough through the seasons for a number of years. Significant beaver kill and damage has presented an ever-changing view. Present photograph with the X1D and Pentax P67 200 F/4 lens.
Rydal Water from Nab Scar, Lake District
Allan Harris
The showers were coming across from the Scafells and I took a hand held three image quick panorama which I have combined in LR Classic and processed further in Photoshop.
Sunlight falling on the slopes of Glaramara
David Cole
Taken in October 2017, I was walking back down from Styhead Tarn towards Seathwaite in Borrowdale. Sunlight falling on the slopes of Glaramara was catching the stone walls and folds in the land.
Lesvos Island, Greece
Lucy Littleton
I took this image whilst living on the Greek Island of Lesvos during summer 2017.
Portsoy Harbour at Dusk, Aberdeenshire
Alastair Ross
A departure from the norm for me, hence its inclusion. 2017 taught me that you can process the colour in your digital photography, as you would do when choosing your film for a shot. This is processed using VSCO’s Kodak Portra 160 preset.
Deep in the Gorge, Fiery Gizzard Trail, Tracy City TN
J. Paul Moore
Giant Hemlock Trees contrasted with a solitary Mountain Maple Tree.
Road to Elgol
Alison Taylor
I was on my way to pay my first visit to Elgol when I saw an interesting line of trees on the side of the road with the Cuillins forming a dramatic backdrop. I didn’t stop as I wanted to catch the tide but I decided that I would stop on my return drive. Later in the day I was excited to see some fabulous cloud billowing around the mountains from the melting snow so the photograph I took was far more interesting than it would have been in the morning. There was still some snow but it was melting quickly.
Droopy
David Marshall
This weeping willow is a favourite tree (specially as it’s just a few yards away!) and I’ve taken lots of photos of it, usually with my mobile, as I set off on dog walks. The photo is called ‘Droopy’ for no other reason than it has that one branch drooping down. It could have been called ‘Foxy’, as there appears to be one lurking between the two main trunks.
Sentinel,The Highlands, Scotland
David Driman
Image shot along a river bank somewhere in the county of Sutherland, Scotland (Sony A7RII, Sony EF 70-200 F4 G OSS, Nov 2017).
Shiplake Sunset, Shiplake in the Chiltern Hills
David Davidson
Dramatic sunsets are quite rare around Shiplake and this encroaching heavy overcast sky is more the norm. An unusual aspect of this November scene is that the crop is oilseed rape, normally a Spring crop. It was shot on my backup Canon M3 with 11-22mm lens rather than 5D2 as I wasn’t expecting such interesting fleeting light on this particular walk.
Luskentrye in Aqua, Isle of Harris Scotland
Ruth Grindrod
A moody day in October on Luskentyre beach creating some long exposures of the sea and the Hills.
Fishing boat on a loch in Scotland
Sara Cremer
Having previously being inspired a friends images of Scotland my partner & I decided it was time to have our own road trip! We were traveling up through Inveraray when this little boat grabbed my attention. The weather was moving in too with huge clouds in the sky & I just had to take the shot. I ran about 1/4 of a mile down the road so the boat would have its side to me but this was as close as I could get. I was so happy to photograph that moment in time & to me it was just perfect.
Golden Waters, Cinn Aird, Dingle
David Harris
As the sun sank into the cloud the sky turned a lovely golden brown and I liked the shape of the rocks, the light on the water and the more distant wave action.
Scots Dartmoor, River Dart
Alan Howe
A walk along the river Dart one frosty morning in January turned out to be very productive. I came away with many images I was happy with but this one is my favourite. It was one of those scenes that just had to be captured: frost on the opposite banks and a touch of light catching the trunks of the trees, all reflected beautifully in the perfectly still river. Sometimes a wander into the unknown is all it takes to find something a bit special.
Serenity, Yellowstone National Park
Phil Johnson
One of my first shots on the first day as steam from the nearby hot springs simplified the landscape.
Vadret da Morteratsch
Benjamin Klormann
The Vadret da Morteratsch or the Morteratsch glacier is a significant glacier in the Berninagruppe in Oberengadin, Switzerland. The glacier disappears as a result of global warming. Since the beginning of the measurements in 1878 he went back around 2649 meters. There were only 5 periods in which an increase was observed, most recently in the period 2003-2004 by 10.3 meters. In the last period 2014-2015 a decrease of 163.9 meters was measured. Soon this beautiful place will not be more like I photographed it.
Blakemere Moss, Delamere Forest, Cheshire
John Osman
I was inspired to revisit Delamere Forest by Colin Bell’s photographs of Dead Lake there. I felt that I had more success on this particular day with my images of Blakemere Moss, which is just across the B5152 road from Dead Lake. Blakemere Moss is described at as “…. a reclaimed wetland area. The Moss was originally formed from two kettle holes (water filled hollows formed by a detached mass of glacial ice melted in situ towards the end of the last ice age). Delamere Forest is made up of more than 100 peatland basins and includes several sites of rare ‘quaking’ bogland, a phenomenon in which sphagnum mosses form a carpet above peaty water that appears to tremble when trodden on.” That, and the forest itself, makes for an interesting location for photography.
Binnein Beag, Allt Coire Giubhsachan, Glen Nevis, Scotland
Graham Meek
On a week’s walking holiday with my wife and on a changable April’s day we walked along Glen Nevis to Steall Falls and then beyond. Upon walking up the river leading into Water of Nevis near the ruined Steall, I came across this very orange bedrock which was pointing to distant mountains. Through the murk the distinctive round shape of Binnein Beag came into view in-between showers. I liked how the trees also formed a line towards this peak, but would have loved some foliage on them to contrast with the dark hills. Ah well, can’t have everything. Large format 4×5 (Chamonix 045N-2), Kodak Ektar, Caltar 90mm f6.8 lens, focussed with back tilt and an 81A warming filter was used if that’s important.
Hofdaskard, Snaefellsnes Peninsula
Gari Beet
Shot during a road trip around the Snaefellsnes peninsula, Iceland. Though we visited some of the usual hotspots during the trip, we were both keen to capture something of the island less visited and possibly overlooked, the ‘bits” in between that just get driven past on the way. This was looking across the northern coastline at the end of the peninsula, just outside the Kommune of Hellissandur.
Snow Swirl, Forest of Dean
Jane Simmonds
ICM image taken of fir trees in my local woods during the recent snowy conditions in December.
Full Circle, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, Teesside
Adrian Tilbrook
Tiger stripe effect created with stone, sand and coal deposits (Sea Coal as we locals call it). The sea coal used to be collected by hand with home made ‘Sea-coal rakes’ and sold from barrows (converted prams) and bikes round the streets of Hartlepool and further up and down the coast. This is a reminder of the mighty Durham coal fields that once provided so much employment in the North East, which in turn powered the regions Steel Works including the Redcar Steel works seen here in the distance. Both of these heavy industries are no longer with us and the sea-coal is once again making its mark on the landscape.
The Last Leaves, Fernhill Wood, Plymouth
Phil Starkey
Photographing trees and woodlands is something that I’ve struggled with for a long time, I’ve never felt that I’ve come away with anything that I was happy with at all. This image that I took in November however broke that trend for me. The soft light was beautiful, the proportions felt good within the frame, and the textures and tones really seemed to work too. It’s certainly far from perfect but it signals a personal breakthrough in photographing woodland, and so therefore for that reason it’s my top shot for 2017.
Old Man of Storr
Justas Trimailovas
It was probably the greatest point for me of doing landscape photography up to date. First trip dedicated for taking pictures, which took place in the wonderful highlands of Scotland. I was eager to visit the greatest photographic locations of it and was lucky to capture gorgeous light at the Old Man of Storr.
Path 1, Chelmsley Wood, North Solihull
Brendan Gara
Path 1 is part of a series of photographs in and around the B37 postcode locale. I have been using Lynch’s “Elements of the modern city” to map the area (where I currently live) as a long-term project called The Green Estate.
Bostagh Beach, Isle of Lewis
Ursula Lawrence
September 2017 I arranged a trip to the Isle of Lewis for myself and two Dutch friends. The forecast for sunset wasn’t good but we thought we’d give it a go as it was dry and Bostagh Beach was close to our cottage. This storm moved in front of the sunset and we split up. I went on to the headland to the east of the beach while my friends went to the headland to the west. I like the way the islands combine with the storm clouds to frame the sunlight sky so that it resembles an eye. Despite being a panoramic format it is a single image taken on a Pentax 645D with 55mm lens. F11 1/13s.
Matchsticks, South Downs, West Sussex
Roger Voller
I arrived just when the mist was clearing and frantically looking for compositions but when the morning sunlight appeared I managed to settle down with this picture.
Grandeur, The Dolomites, Italy
Jörg Frauenhoffer
I took this image on the last day of a photography workshop in the Dolomites in August. We were hiking up the side of a valley, taking in the magnificent views towards the opposite mountain ridges. The light kept on changing by the minute and our group just could not believe its luck. Of all the photographs from this evening, this toned black and white conversion ended up being my favourite.
The View At Dinner, Petworth House
Valerie Dalling
One of two images I had selected by the National Trust for their ‘Mixed Emotions’ Open Photography Competition and subsequent Exhibition held at Petworth House before Christmas. I was intrigued by the Carved Room…when dining in Turner’s day guests who were unable to see the view as they had their backs to the window could marvel at one of four of his beautiful paintings on the wall facing them.
Seatown, Dorset
Chris Beesley
A grim summer’s day on the south coast, after sitting in our motorhome for most of the day due to continuous rain we wandered down to the beach for sunset. This is as good as it got.
Flaming June, Knoydart, Scotland
Harvey Lloyd-Thomas
Landing by boat on the western edge of Knoydart, with photographic forays inland repelled by midges, I walked the strand line instead and spotted this pebble cosseted by dried kelp and made this semi-macro image.
Harris Storm, Bagh Steinigidh, West Harris
Mike Prince
An entire day spent on one beach waiting for slight lessening in the showers or rain and hail. There’s no better way to spend a day. My favourite beach on my favourite island in my favourite country.
Private park in Berkshire
Kelvin Richards
Taken in a private park in Berkshire early in 2017 on a ‘one body, one lens’ shoot using an old Nikon 100mm Series E was one of the first experiments yet it remains one of my favourites, I just like the way it caught the essence of the movement.
Walk In The Park, Trent Park Golf Course, Enfield, London
Sandra Roberts
Unusually for London this winters morning had the right mix of fog and frost. Wishing that I didn’t have to go to work I decided I could make a quick detour via Oakwood Tube station into Trent Park. I was pleased i did as to find this scene in the public golf course more than justified me arriving in work late.
Autumn in Alladale, Glen Alladale, Scottish Highlands
Nick McLaren
A view down my favourite local Glen, where great work is being done to regenerate native tree species.
Doolough Valley, Co Mayo, Ireland
Brian Stafford
December sunlight on the Doolough Valley, Co Mayo looking south from near the Famine memorial. The light lasted for only about 10 minutes during an otherwise heavily overcast and very wet winter’s day.
Sunrise over Hon Ba Island, Vung Tau, Vietnam
Brian Graney
I’m currently living in Vung Tau, Vietnam, and enjoy getting up for the sunrise whenever I can. This shot was taken on 26 July 2017, just as the rainy season was getting underway and that can bring dramatic clouds. The island is called Hon Ba and contains a pagoda which pilgrims visit during low tide. The Jesus statue on the mountain is a replica of the one in Rio de Janeiro, and the orange hotel was abandoned some years ago and is a popular spot for wedding photographers.
Dialogue Between Trees, Bois de Chênes, Canton Vaud, Switzerland
Julian Barkway
Two trees appear to share a tender moment as new undergrowth threads a path between them.