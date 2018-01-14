The National Trusts and Commercial Photography

Back in August, in my editorial (see Issue 142) I talked a little about the National Trust (and the National Trust for Scotland) and their sometimes unpleasant attitude toward anything vaguely commercial happening around them.

Following the feedback we got from our readers (many thanks if you submitted a response), we thought it would be a good idea to send a letter out to both organisations to ask them what their policy is for a range of scenarios.

To begin with, here’s the letter we sent.

I hope you don’t mind me contacting you directly. You may not be the person I need to get in touch with but you seem like the person most likely to know.

I run a landscape photography magazine (On Landscape) and we have been receiving quite a few enquiries about the taking and using of photographic images taken on “non-commercial NT locations” (see bottom for my definition of this). I've tried to find the appropriate information on the NT website(s) to no avail. I was hoping you could find someone who can give some clarity to a few particular scenarios we have had suggested to us by readers (we’re not asking about paid access properties, just open landscape).

What would the consequence or requirement be for the following scenarios:

If a photographer who is amateur takes some pictures and then later uses his pictures … As advertising for a workshop he hopes to run at a later date? To print out, frame and swap with another photographer for one of their framed prints? To provide as free stock images?

A photographer takes a group out to show them an area if The group are just friends? The group are just friends but have paid expenses to the main photographer? The group have paid to be on the course?

A photographer takes a photograph of a non-commercial NT location from a public road/path?

A photographer takes a photograph of public land while standing a non-commercial NT location

These scenarios are really asking the following question:

Is the NT going to prosecute people who gain in non-monetary ways from their work?

Can you get retrospective permission to use a photograph commercially?

When does leading a few friends on a day in the landscape become something the NT would prosecute?

Is the NT limiting use to photographs taken ‘on’ an NT locations or ‘of’ an NT location?

Many of our readers want good clarity on these subjects as they see many commercial ventures being undertaken without paying for access (e.g. climbing, walking, kayaking, driving, drone flying) where, officially, it seems like each of these should be paying a commercial use license and from my requests, for each genre there are multiple examples of people and organisations who do not pay.

Obviously, the answer to these questions would mean the difference between commercial viability (or not) for some of our subscriber’s businesses.

A big thank you for taking time to read this and I hope you will be able to help with our enquiries.

Regards

Tim Parkin

For the scope of this document a non-commercial NT location’ refers to one that does not have famous NT buildings or managed gardens. E.g. Wasdale, Borrowdale or the Langdales

The scenarios are obviously to try and elicit whether they are going to differentiate between different levels of payment (i.e. paying in kind vs monetary vs a full course). Neither establishment differentiated between any of these, preferring to treat all commercial endeavours the same. However their approaches were very different indeed.

The National Trust for Scotland were quite quick to respond and what we received was a quite pragmatic approach to the issue.

We are happy for people to access our land. Due to the Right to Roam legislation in Scotland, people are able to take access to our countryside properties on foot in a responsible fashion in line with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, whether individually or in small groups. The Code references the specifics for photography.

Commercial interior photography is not permitted without our consent. Visitors are able to take photographs inside some of our properties for their own personal use. Details of this can be found at: https://www.nts.org.uk/Site/FAQ/

The National Trust for Scotland is an independent charity, so we encourage donations and memberships to encourage our charitable purpose. If for example, someone is taking a group of people to one of our countryside locations as part of a paid photography workshop, the event organiser may consider giving a donation to the NTS or encouraging the attendees to become members of the Trust.

If people can credit the National Trust for Scotland and the relevant property featured that would be much appreciated.

Drones are subject to separate legislation as they are not subject to access rights. Our drone policy is also available to view in our Visitor FAQs webpage.

Marcin Klimek (via Legal Team)

Photographer / Photo Librarian

The National Trust’s response was the polar opposite and suggests that any use that could be seen as commercial (including non-monetary exchanges) and could warrant a legal recourse.

Any commercial activity without a landowner’s permission is illegal.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/open-access-land-management-rights-and-responsibilities

Public access granted by the landowner is irrelevant to commercial usage. Otherwise, our pathways would be littered with chip vans for instance.

We try to accommodate photo workshops where possible under strict control and normally payment. One of the conditions being no commercial use of the photos or stock usage. Our own image library provides valuable income to the charity and control over where and how photos appear.

We naturally charge for commercial model or product shoots. If someone wants to use a photo already taken for personal use for a commercial purpose we may licence such usage and again would charge. This is a more amicable way than involving legal procedures but we would follow a legal route we felt it was warranted.

Drone flying is not permitted on or over our land except when part of a professional film crew already shooting on our land and sometimes not even then. We also charge.

Some of the other activities you mention can be subjected to licences etc. As much as we want people to enjoy the countryside it does cost money to keep access going. A mile of footpath is approx. £3000 a year to maintain. So it only fair that anyone hoping to commercially gain from our work pays.

Harvey Edgington

Head of Filming and Locations

National Trust Film Office

So Scotland is the landscape photographers paradise according to this, go and donate some money to them! (Yeah I know they aren’t, having seen the furore over the Glencoe trademark I realise that they also have their problems).

As for the National Trust, I’m not sure how to approach responding to their reply (and if it’s worth doing so at all). The way they are communicating their response reminds me of England’s approach to camping. It’s officially against the law to camp anywhere (unless with the landowner's permission) but in reality, they ignore this if you’re only there for a day (or two). The law sits waiting for the moment they want to use it though. This makes it uncomfortable for people who want to respect the law, understand they can “get away with it” but that in reality they could be prosecuted. The same now goes for photography on NT land in England and Wales.

I’m not sure how to proceed with this, whether I should approach NT again or just let things lie. I’d really like some feedback from our readers on what they think of the issue and what they think we could do. I do plan on submitting a freedom enquiry to ask how many people have been prosecuted by the NT however.

So - your thoughts in the comments section below, please!!

In the meantime - Here I am breaking the law by publishing some pictures from National Trust locations in a commercial magazine... (ooh I'm such a daredevil!)